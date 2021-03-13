Arkansas Tech campuses intend to return to in-person classes, activities

Arkansas Tech University President Robin E. Bowen announced on Friday that its campuses in Russellville and Ozark intend to resume normal in-person class schedules and activities to pre-pandemic status in time for the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year.

“From the outset of the covid-19 pandemic in Arkansas one year ago, Arkansas Tech University has steadfastly followed and responded to guidance based upon scientific evidence,” Bowen said in a statement.

“Recent decreases in the number of covid-19 infections and hospitalizations, the new standards for gatherings announced this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the proven efficacy and increased availability of covid-19 vaccines have provided our university with sufficient reason to believe that it will be safe and appropriate to resume full normal operations by August.”

The announcement comes nearly a year after Arkansas Tech switched to virtual classes and remote operations in response to the global pandemic. Since then, like other universities, it has gradually returned to normal operations.

Arkansas Tech had limited in-person laboratory instruction in the second summer term of 2020. The 2020-21 academic year has been a mix, with about 25% of courses exclusively online, 25% of classes exclusively in-person and about 50% online and in-person.

On April 12, if the number of covid-19 cases remains steady or decreases, Arkansas Tech plans to transition to phase two of its pandemic recovery, increasing the number of people permitted to gather in a specific place on campus from 30 to 50 people.

Mandatory face coverings and social distancing protocols will remain in place through the end of the spring 2021 semester.

Covid-19 policies will be reviewed during summer 2021, the university said.