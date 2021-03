FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,100

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $4,183,149

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $347,705

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,835,444

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Fair Grounds, 11 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:10 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:40 a.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.