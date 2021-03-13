Battles finishes latest UA comeback

Jalen Battles hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning as No. 1 Arkansas rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat Louisiana Tech 9-7 on Friday night at Love Field in Ruston, La.

Battles' home run against relief pitcher Cade Gibson bounced off an apartment building beyond the 315-foot wall in left field. It scored Jacob Nesbit, who was pinch running for Charlie Welch after he had a pinch-hit double to lead off the inning.

Arkansas freshman right-hander Jaxon Wiggins struck out Louisiana Tech's No. 2 and 3 hitters, Hunter Wells and Parker Bates, to close the game after Taylor Young reached with a one-out walk. It was Wiggins' second save this season.

The Razorbacks (11-0) trailed 7-4 after seven innings, but tied the game with a three-run eighth that included just one hit. Arkansas drew walks to load the bases before Zack Gregory was hit by a pitch to force home a run and cut the deficit to 7-5.

Robert Moore followed with a two-run, two-out single to tie the game.

Arkansas rallied from a deficit of three or more runs for the fifth time this season, including for the third consecutive weekend opener. The Razorbacks also won for the fifth time when trailing in either the eighth or ninth innings.

The 11 consecutive wins are Arkansas' most to start a season since its 1996 team began 18-0. The Razorbacks have also won 15 consecutive games dating to last season, which is also the longest streak since 1996.

Louisiana Tech (8-4) kept the Razorbacks on their toes for much of the game. The Bulldogs scored four runs in the fifth inning against Arkansas starter Peyton Pallette and reliever Ryan Costeiu to take a 4-3 lead.

Cayden Wallace homered in the top of the sixth to tie the game 4-4, but Louisiana Tech pushed across another run in the bottom of the sixth on Jorge Corona's RBI single to score Manny Garcia and make the score 5-4.

The Bulldogs scored two more runs to take a 7-4 lead in the seventh when Ben Brantley hit a two-run single with two outs against Elijah Trest. Both runs were charged to Patrick Wicklander, who allowed 3 runs on 6 hits in 1 1/3 innings.

But Wicklander made one of the game's key defensive plays in the sixth inning when he covered home plate on a pitch thrown to the backstop. Catcher Casey Opitz threw to Wicklander, who tagged out Brantley trying to score from third base with the bases loaded. Wicklander struck out Wells to strand runners in scoring position.

The Bulldogs outhit the Razorbacks 13-9 but left 11 runners on base.

Kevin Kopps pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings for the Razorbacks to earn the win. He worked around a hit in both innings.

Neither team had a hit until Matt Goodheart's two-run home run to right-center field in the fourth inning. Goodheart drove in Christian Franklin, who reached on an error.

Wallace doubled in the next at-bat and scored on an RBI single by Brady Slavens. Wallace finished the game 2 for 3, reached base 4 times and scored 3 runs.

Pallette pitched 4-plus innings and allowed 2 runs on 2 hits and 2 walks. He struck out five.

Louisiana Tech starter Jonathan Fincher pitched 6 innings and allowed 4 runs on 5 hits and 2 walks. He struck out eight Razorbacks.

The Bulldogs struggled with command. Louisiana Tech issued six walks, and a pair of relievers combined to hit three batters in the final three innings.