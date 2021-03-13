Beware virus scams, officials urge

State and federal authorities continue to see scam artists targeting Arkansans, preying on the fear of covid-19.

Now, instead of promises of personal protective equipment, scammers are spreading misinformation about the availability and costs of vaccinations as a way to steal from Arkansans, according the Arkansas attorney general's office and the FBI.

The attorney general's office says it has received reports that the Hispanic community, in particular, has been targeted.

"I urge Arkansans to never give any personal information over the phone," Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said. "If you believe a con artist is attempting to spread fake COVID-19 information, don't hesitate to contact my office and let us do the fighting for you."

Rutledge suggested in a news release that Arkansans avoid paying exorbitant fees for covid-19 vaccinations and be cautious of health care providers who claim to have cures or preventatives for covid-19.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Pulaski County authorities, including the Pulaski County sheriff's office and the Central Arkansas branch of the FBI, have been fighting against and monitoring pandemic-related scams in the region since March of last year.

FBI Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan said the bureau is seeing several types of scams even as the vaccine is rolled out.

"We're working closely with the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General as well as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services about fraud schemes related to covid-19 vaccines," Hagan said. "We've been putting out information since December of 2020."

Hagan said a red flag for Arkansans should be people offering early access to vaccines that are not yet accessible to the general public.

"One of the big red flags that we're seeing is advertisements for early access to a vaccine upon a payment of a deposit or a fee," Hagan said. "That's the biggest red flag. If someone's asking you to pay for this so you can get early access, that's a real issue."

The schemes that scam artists are using are similar to ones used early in the pandemic regarding protective equipment, enticing scared people to buy products that the scam artists don't have.

"If you can remember a year ago, we had similar fraud schemes happening that wasn't with the vaccine as it was with the protective equipment, the PPE," Hagan said. "We had cases out of Atlanta, certainly out of New York, where people were promising 90 million masks or 120 million gloves. And they were trying to get hospitals, VA centers to give the money upfront [before] they sent that PPE equipment. Except that equipment never existed."

Hagan said scam artists also are using unsolicited emails or phone calls to get people to provide personal information.

"We're seeing unsolicited emails, telephone calls and even personal contact from someone claiming to be from a medical office, insurance company or covid-19 vaccine center, and they request personal or medical information to determine eligibility," Hagan said. "That's not how that works. If you're looking to get a vaccine, you need to be doing the proactive work. You need to be reaching out to your doctor's office."

Hagan said there also have been advertisements online for vaccinations that have turned out to be scams.

Rutledge's news release said Arkansans should call the Arkansas Department of Health for information about covid-19 and research how the virus spreads. They can also learn about its symptoms, prevention and treatment to become better informed about the best practices and how the vaccines are being rolled out.