Blytheville victory eliminates Chapel

MORRILTON -- Watson Chapel was looking to get to the fourth quarter within striking distance of Blytheville.

Despite an early lead, Chapel couldn't sustain momentum and Ty'reonn King's 20 points gave the Chickasaws plenty of it Friday night in a 62-50 victory that put them in today's semifinals of the 4A boys basketball state tournament at Morrilton High School.

The Wildcats finished their season 14-10, but they played in a state tournament game for the first time in three years, a significant accomplishment for a team that had won 11 games in the previous two years combined.

"[The foundation] is already laid down," said junior center Antwon Emsweller, who scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half. "This isn't the last time you're going to see Chapel."

Coach Marcus Adams stressed the Wildcats are bringing back 90% of the team for 2021-22 and graduating only two seniors, Kamron Wilkins and Thurman Shaw.

"We're returning four starters, so I think by them being in that experience, it's going to help us for next year," Adams said.

Blytheville (28-4) responded following a timeout down 10-3 and led 19-15 at the first quarter's end and 28-23 at halftime. The Chicks led by as much as 56-42 with 3:40 remaining and finished the game shooting 21 of 26 from the floor.

"They did a pretty good job in transition," said Adams, whose team made 21 of 44 field-goal attempts. "We didn't do a good job of, when the ball was shot, getting back. A couple of balls, we didn't grab. What it came down to, when you're in the state tournament, you've just got to make shots. Normally the shots we make, we didn't make them."

The Wildcats, who trailed 44-33 going into the fourth quarter, pulled within 50-42 due in large part to Emsweller's play inside. He had two of his three dunks in the third period and scored Chapel's first seven points of the fourth.

Emsweller's junior classmate, Christopher Fountain, had 12 points. Lamont Jackson scored 17 points and Makai Handy had 13 for Blytheville.

"Everybody on this team can score when they really wanted to," Emsweller said. "Coach just picked me to score, so I just did what he needed me to, to try to get a comeback, but it just didn't happen."

The Chicks also enjoyed a sizable free throw advantage, making 15 of 17 compared to the Wildcats' 2 of 4 -- all shot by Emsweller.

Despite covid-19 and weather interruptions, the Wildcats finished a season they plan to build on next season.

"Just getting away playing basketball got our kids a clear mind just to get away from stuff and doing something they love to do," Adams said.

Blytheville will take on Mills, the team that handed the Chicks their most recent defeat, 54-52, in the 4A East Region championship.

Next at state ...Pine Bluff will take on Sylvan Hills in the second round of the 5A boys tournament at 7 tonight at Hot Springs High School. Sylvan Hills defeated West Memphis late Thursday. Pine Bluff last played Tuesday, defeating Siloam Springs.