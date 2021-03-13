Calendar 3-13-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, March 13

Financial literacy focus of web event

A free webinar, Financial Literacy 101, will be presented via Zoom from 10-11:15 a.m. Saturday by Cedean Kematick, according to a news release. Gamma Psi Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ®, graduate chapter Delta Omega Omega and First Sisters Outreach Inc. will host the event. Interested participants should register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E3OxK2wCSDmJPaoEi3skVA. Registered attendees will be eligible to win door prizes. Details: Xavier Broughton at xbroughton1914@gmail.com.

ASC slates FunDay: Comic Book Mania

Participants are urged to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas to create a comic strip and make superhero-inspired comic book magnets at Second Saturday Family Fun Day: Comic Book Mania, from 12:30-3 p.m. March 13. ASC is offering in-person and online participation. Visitors can secure a time slot by registering at asc701.org or calling (870) 536-3375. Walk-ins are also welcome. Sessions are limited to seven people per time slot. For those who prefer limited contact, free "take & make" kits will be available at ASC's main entrance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March. 12, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March. 13. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. March. 13 at facebook.com/asc701/.

Monday, March 15

City council to meet

The Pine Bluff City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The agenda includes committee reports and other proposals. Details: Mayor Shirley Washington's Facebook page.

House of Bread to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will give away food in a drive-through setting Monday, March 15. Food will be handed out from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out, according to a news release. Only one box per household will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license.) Details: House of Bread apostle, Saint Mary Harris, (870) 872-2196.

Caregivers Alzheimer's Supporters to meet online

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting from 10 a.m. to noon March 15 by Zoom. The topics will be Healthy Living for the Brain, Covid 19 Scams and Understanding Loneliness and Social Isolation. Speakers will be Charlotte Clausen and Nicole Bates of the Univerisity of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/96748541774?pwd=Ym5IY3BtS0lKVzJETnRaMHJ5MnZhQT09. The meeting ID is 967 4854 1774 with passcode: 6309. Participants may also call​ +1 346 248 7799. Those who plan to attend should call Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300.

Through Monday, March 15

UAPB students rally support to win grant

Students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are using social media to win in the annual Home Depot Retool Your School grant program contest. UAPB is one of 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country that could win thousands of dollars from the grant program. The community can help UAPB win by voting through Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #UAPB_RYS21. People can also vote for the school directly by visiting the Home Depot Retool Your School Website. Voting ends at 11:59 a.m. March 15, according to the news release.

Foundation accepting scholarship applications

Pine Bluff and Jefferson County students can apply for scholarships from the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation. The deadline to apply is March 15. Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria. In general, the community foundation scholarships are for area students pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs, according to a news release. Students can begin their application by visiting www.arcf.org/apply/scholarships/.

Tuesday, March 16

New Life Church to give away food

New Life Church in Jefferson Square will distribute food boxes Tuesday, March 16, beginning at 1 p.m. The line up will start at 12:15 p.m., according to a news release. The church is in need of volunteers to help unload the truck. Details: Mary Liddell, community outreach coordinator, (870) 643-2383.

Gould council to meet

The Gould City Council will meet March 16 at 7p.m. at Gould City Hall. The regularly scheduled meeting on the second Tuesday of each month was postponed to obtain and research information to expedite city business, according to a news release. Details: Mayor Matthew Smith, (870) 263-4416.

Kennel Club to host dog obedience class

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is sponsoring a dog obedience class at Hestand Stadium each Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. for eight weeks. Sessions began March 2. The cost is $65, according to a news release. Details: (870) 879-3384.

Wednesday, March 17

Arkansas 4-H hosts fundraiser

Arkansas 4-H is hoping people will help the educational program on the most green-intensive day of the year: St. Patrick's Day. All money raised supports Arkansas 4-H youth scholarships and program/trip sponsorships, according to a news release. Supporters can click the "donate" button in the top right of the foundation page: https://arkansas4hfoundation.org/. To learn more about 4-H, people can contact a county extension office or visit https://4h.uada.edu/.

Deadline set for SBA loan forms from spring storms

The deadline to apply for loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration for assistance after the storms in the spring of 2020 is March 17. In Jefferson County, applicants may apply for SBA federal disaster loans for economic injury caused by severe storms and straight-line winds that occurred April 12, 2020. Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ or call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadine to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online services as well as other ministry events. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may submit articles for consideration by email. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Thursday, March 18

Mayor slates State of the City address

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will deliver the State of the City Address at 6 pm. Thursday, March 18, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event was rescheduled because of inclement weather. Washington will share major accomplishments of the city from the past year, as well as its goals for 2021, according to the mayor's Facebook page. Due to covid-19, capacity will be limited to protect the health and safety of the public, and safeguards such as social distancing and mask wearing will be implemented. The address will be streamed on Facebook @MayorShirleyWashington.

Through Monday, March 22

AKA, First Sisters seek scholarship applicants

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Omega Omega Chapter, and First Sisters Outreach Inc. are accepting scholarship applications from graduating female high school seniors who will be attending the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. March 22, according to a news release. Applications and eligibility requirements are available online at akadeltaomegaomega.com/scholarship.html or by emailing Ka'Lisa Stanfield at akadooscholar@gmail.com.

Beginning Tuesday, March 23

Arts center invites public to help paint canvas

The public is invited to take part in a drop-in community art project March 23-27 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC). Ages 7 and older can help complete a large canvas celebrating ASC's 2021 theater season. There is no cost to participate, according to a news release. Using a color-by-number key, visitors can paint in the outlined image on the canvas. A variety of mixed-media materials -- such as small mirrors, jewels, sequins and small trinkets -- will be available for participants to glue to the frame, decorating as they choose. The finished artwork will remain on display at ASC throughout the year, according to the release. Visitors can stop by during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Details: Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or 870-536-3375.

Through Thursday, March 25

AgDiscovery teen program applications set at UAPB

Applications are being accepted for AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens. March 25 is the application deadline, said Willie Columbus, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff educational outreach coordinator and AgDiscovery program director. UAPB will host AgDiscovery June 12-25 on campus. UAPB is among 21 institutions to host the event. A complete list of host universities, brochures, information and application forms and instructions are available online at www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery. Details: Willie Columbus at UAPB at (870) 575-7145 or columbusw@uapb.edu or the UAPB AgDiscovery Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/uapbagdiscovery/.

Through Friday, March 26

Homegrown By Heroes Scholarship forms available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas are partnering to provide two $1,000 Homegrown by Heroes academic scholarships to military veterans and active military personnel, their spouses, and children who are pursuing degrees in agriculture. Funding for the scholarships is provided by Farm Credit. Applications are due March 26 and are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-programs/. Details: arkansasgrown.org/homegrown-by-heroes/.

Tuesday, March 30

Workshop to address doing business with government

The Generator will host a workshop about doing business with the government. The presenter will be Liz Russell, procurement counselor with the Arkansas Procurement Technical Center. Due to covid-19, seats will be limited, according to a news release. March 30 – 6-7 p.m. Marketing to the Government will be held. Interested participants may register at https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/#doingbizwgovt. Details: Mildred Franco, executive director, at francomildred@goforwardpb.org.

Thursday, April 1

Deadline set for Korean War vet stories in yearbook

April 1 is the deadline to submit entries for the 2021 Arkansas Korean War Veterans Yearbook. The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs is participating in the project honoring Arkansas veterans. To be included, a veteran must have served in Korea or its territorial waters between June 25, 1950, and July 27, 1953. Veterans or relatives may submit photographs and biographies, which will be accepted on a first-come, first-accepted basis. The submission form is available at https://forms.gle/DfzvkGyN3TNAFrsC9. Submissions also may be sent by email with the veteran's first, middle, and last name in the subject line to Koreayearbook2021@gmail.com.

Beginning Thursday, April 1

UAM Rodeo Weevil Stampede set

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the 2021 Weevil Stampede at the Drew County Fairgrounds at Monticello. The UAM College Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. April 1-2 and the Championship Round will be held at 1 p.m. April 3. Concessions and parking will be available. Three hundred student-athletes will participate and 15 teams from the Ozark Region will compete, according to a news release. Masks will be required. Seating will be limited to about 400 people to remain in compliance with state health guidelines, according to Head Rodeo Coach Rusty Jones.

ASC hosts Mirror, Mirror on the Wall

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host its first 2021 production, "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: A Virtual Fractured Fairy Tale." The event will stream at 7 p.m. April 1-4. The production features a full cast of Southeast Arkansas youth ages 21 and younger. This production is directed by Kayla Lake and written by Brian D. Taylor. The play is inspired by classic fairy tales. Tickets are $7 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers and can be purchased at asc701.org/.

Through Saturday, April 10

ASC slates exhibits

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces two new exhibits. "New Territory: Paintings by Michelle Fair" will be open at ASC through April 3. The display conceptualizes figures interacting with their environment autonomously, giving the subjects of the paintings a home, yet allows the subjects and spaces to disconnect, reflecting a new stage in Fair's life, according to a news release. The exhibition, "Feeling Through: Examine Emotion in the Midst of Unrest," by photographer Catherine Elizabeth Patton will be open through April 10. The display is a self-reflection of the artist's emotions and her attempt to examine and understand them during covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. Details: asc701.org.

Beginning Sunday, April 18

ASC sets Auditions for '9 to 5 The Musical'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast ArkansasASC is seeking people ages 16 and older to audition for its theatrical production, "9 to 5 The Musical." Audition dates are April 18-20. To sign up, visit asc701.org/auditions. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7, 13-14, and Aug. 20-21; and 2 p.m. Aug. 8, 15, and 22. Cast must be available for all performances. Details: asc701.org.

Through Friday, April 30

First Electric accepting scholarship applications

First Electric Cooperative is accepting scholarship applications. High school seniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members may apply for one of nine $2,000 scholarships available each year, according to a news release. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and after graduation, they must attend an accredit­ed institute of higher learning in Arkansas on a full-time basis. The deadline to apply is April 30. For an application and details, visit online at www.firstelectric.coop/scholarship or contact any First Electric office.

Monday, May 31

Century Farm applications due

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2021 Arkansas Century Farm program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. To apply, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2021. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income. There is no cost to apply. Online applications are available at: www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Monday, May 31

TOPPS hosts food program

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up Food Program. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under. TOPPS doesn't discriminate, according to the news release. Meals will be provided at TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Drive, through May 2021. The Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up meals will be available Monday through Thursday, 1-4:30 p.m. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Boys & Girls Club hosting food program

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go Food Program through May. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under, according to the news release from TOPPS Inc. Meals will be provided at the club at 2701 S. Reeker St. from 4:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children may come by and sign for a supper and snack. For details contact Paulette Purchase at TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Through Sunday, June 6

Arts center invites artists to enter Rosenzweig Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St., seeks submissions to its Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition for 2021. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 6. The exhibition runs July 22 through Oct. 6, according to a news release. The exhibition is open to artists 18 or older who live in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Details: asc701.org/rosenzweig or call (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Thursday, June 17

Merrill All School Reunion set

The Merrill High School All School Reunion will be held June 17-19, 2021. All events will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. For a registration package or details, interested participants should email Rosie Pettigrew, committee chairwoman, at pettigrewrosie@bellsouth.net or call 404-245-5436.

Beginning Thursday, July 8

Medical mission set at Lake Village

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Delta Regional Authority (DRA) will host a medical mission at Lake Village from July 8-18 offering free medical care, according to a news release. The Lake Village site will be located at Lakeside High School. Basic medical exams, eye exams, single lens prescriptions glasses and dental services are among the services provided during Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) missions. Details: IRT.defense.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines available

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites including Doctor's Orders Pharmacy; call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com; and Jefferson Regional Medical Center, visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Business Expo survey announced by chamber

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking members and business owners for their thoughts on having the annual Business Expo, which was canceled last year due to the covid-19 pandemic. "While we are putting on our thinking caps to figure out a new way of serving you, we have one question: If the Pine Bluff Chamber were to host a business expo event this summer, would you, as a Chamber member or business owner, feel safe and commit to participate?" To complete the one question survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/VLSHYWQ.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Alphas prepare tax returns free for low to moderate income residents

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will prepare free tax returns for low to moderate income families from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the academy building at Pine Bluff High School, 711 W. 11th Ave., according to a news release. For covid-19 safety measures, participants will be met at their cars and the tax preparer will call them when their return is ready. Participants must bring documents including picture ID, Social Security card and dates of birth for themselves and all family members they are claiming; W-2's for all jobs the person held in 2020 and any other tax related documents, bank routing number and account number if they are having the refund direct deposited. If the taxpayer is filing with their spouse, they should bring the spouse. Details: (501) 819-2048 or (501) 500-3918.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.