Child, 9, struck by gunfire in Little Rock, police say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , William Sanders | Today at 5:12 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

A 9-year-old has been shot at a city park in Little Rock, police say.

The child was shot at Boyle Park, about 3 miles southeast of the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange, and was transported to a local hospital. The condition of the victim has not been publicly released.

"Officers have detained a person of interest," the Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter. The department did not provide information on the detained person or the detained person's status in the investigation.

Police said it will release additional information later.

