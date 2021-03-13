Church notes: Churches continue both live, online worship

Benton County

All Saints Episcopal Church in Bentonville, 2904 NW Third St., welcomes partners and donors in the statewide Community Medical Debt Relief Campaign. Every $1 donation means $100 in medical debt forgiveness! Donate today at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/arkansasdebtrelief/ online or by mail.

Upcoming social justice curriculum called "Sacred Ground" begins at 6:30 p.m. March 18 via Zoom. To sign up, email youth@allsaintsbentonville.org. The course aims to raise personal bias awareness and justice issues through the lens of faith. This film- and reading-based dialogue series is for older youth and adults.

Opportunities to attend in-person services are available by emailing info@allsaintsbentonville.org.

Information: Email mothersara@allsaintsbentonville.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts worship on Sundays at 9 a.m. (traditional) and at 11 a.m. (contemporary). We are following social distancing guidelines for a safe and healthy worship experience.

Join us for the following Holy Week services:

Palm Sunday -- March 28 at 9 a.m.

Maundy Thursday -- April 1 at 6 p.m.

Good Friday -- April 2 at 11:45 a.m.

Easter Sunday -- April 4 at 9 a.m.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts traditional Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. and blended worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. You can also visit the church on our website at www.bvlutheran.com.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

Pastor Hass is leading a new Christianity 101 class in the library at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday. In this class, you will have an opportunity to understand how Bella Vista Lutheran Church operates. This is a great time to ask Pastor Hass questions and to learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to our members.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. This is still a "drive-through" pantry during the month of March. Starting in April, we will once again open the pantry doors to visitors and personally distribute food and pray for their needs. During the first three weeks of March, they will make up the special Easter bags to be distributed.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, celebrates worship each Sunday at 10 a.m., following the city of Rogers' covid-19 precautions. Face masks may be removed for the reception of the Lord's Supper.

Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes worship at the church and online at Google Meet.

Lenten worship services continue Wednesdays at 7 p.m. until Holy Week.

For those unable to attend, the services are available live on the church Facebook page at https://facebook.com/goodshepherdrogers. Members who want to take communion but are not comfortable attending services may contact Pastor Moll to make other arrangements.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., will continue to present its services on its website or on YouTube (search "highlandchristianchurchbellavista"). A decision to reopen the church has not been made.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., is livestreaming worship services at 10 a.m. Sunday on the website, Facebook page and YouTube, with no congregation present until further notice.

Zoom Sunday School classes will continue as scheduled. Meetings and activities will be held by Zoom only for now. Please continue to mail your pledges to the church.

Bulletins will be available on the website under the Worship tab.

The Session meets this morning to determine if we will return to in-person worship services beginning Palm Sunday with covid precautions in place. The congregation will be notified by OneCall and announcements made on March 14 and 21 during our live-streamed service.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County, 1400 W. Walnut, No. 113, Rogers, will not meet Sunday, but you are are invited to Zoom into the Unitarian Universalists of Fayetteville at 11 a.m.

For information, Order of Service, and Zoom link, visit uufayetteville.org.

Information: 855-1485, uubcar.com.

Unity Church of the Ozarks, 2200 S.E. J St., Bentonville, offers a Little Free Pantry by the front door of the church at 2200 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. Please help yourself when needed and help others by donating.

Unity Church of the Ozarks continues to answer prayer requests. For more information, call 721-2752.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., presents live worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Seating arrangements have been readjusted for social distancing and there are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending. The service is live streamed on Facebook; Vimeo Vimeo.com/user42482704; and later in the day www.villagebibleefc.org; and audio of the live service can be heard on 90.3 FM in the south church parking lot.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, has returned to both in-person (masked and distanced) and online services. Livestreamed worship services are always available on YouTube and through the church's website: www.fpcspringdale.org. Live services are masked and socially distanced.

For this Season of Lent, the Rev. Kade Curry offers a series of sermons titled "Growing Strong in the Season of Lent: God Isn't Finished with Us Yet."

Two different Lenten devotionals are available. One is a written daily devotional, "A Story to Tell." The other is videos of church members discussing the "Stations of the Cross" from the Passion Story. Additionally, beginning on Ash Wednesday, DCE Jennifer Wormington will be blogging a "40 Days of Gratitude Challenge" to remind us that God has blessed us in many ways, even in our times of struggle.

A Lenten Prayer Wall stands in the Narthex, a place for written prayer concerns or praises. Members are encouraged to pray for all mentioned in the wall.

All are invited to the church's annual Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10 a.m. April 3 in the church parking lot. The hunt is for pre-school through elementary-aged children. The is a drive-through option for those who don't wish to congregate.

FPC Kids B.L.A.S.T Sunday School classes are in-person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. The B.L.A.S.T curriculum and resources are also available on the church website.

Sunday adult discipleship classes include study of "Present Word" and "A Study of John," via Zoom at 9 a.m. each week. An open discussion on "Theology For Today" is at 9:30 a.m., both in-person and via Zoom. Women of Faith are studying the book "Messy People" in person at 9:30 a.m. The Monday Lectionary classes, where readings for the following Sunday are discussed, is at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Ladies Small Group Zoom Fellowship is held each Wednesday at 7 a.m. History of Music in the Church classes are Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

