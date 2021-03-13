Water runs again in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. -- Most people in Mississippi's capital now have running water, more than three weeks after the majority of taps in the city of 161,000 went dry during a winter storm. Still, officials said that thousands likely will remain under a boil-notice into next week.

"Based off of what we're seeing right now, checking fire hydrants, checking pressure, we do believe that the connections on the city service right now should have water," Public Works Director Charles Williams said during a briefing Thursday.

Williams said there still might be isolated pockets of Jackson with low water pressure because of elevation and distance from the water-treatment facilities. Overall, however, he said he's feeling optimistic.

Residents have been boiling water to cook, clean and brush their teeth since a winter storm passed through the region Feb. 15 and froze machinery at one of Jackson's water-treatment plants.

Jackson on Wednesday received preliminary clearance to lift the boil-water notice on its 16,000 well water connections. The city has around 43,000 surface water connections still under the advisory.

Williams said officials hope to provide test samples to the state Health Department by the end of the weekend.

City, county given mask-order reprieve

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin and Travis County will continue to require masks to be worn in public for at least two more weeks after a judge put off a ruling on the state's challenge of that mandate until a hearing later this month.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the city and county Thursday, asking a judge to force the city and county to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott's order that lifted the state's covid-19 restrictions, including a requirement that masks be worn in public.

On Friday, though, state District Judge Lora Livingston denied Paxton's request for a temporary restraining order and scheduled the March 26 hearing on his request for a temporary injunction. Livingston said the state had given the local officials insufficient time to prepare their case.

A message seeking comment from Paxton's office was not returned Friday.

In a statement, Austin said that it appreciated Livingston's ruling and said that it continued to rely on the city-county health authority "and other medical experts in the community, who are asking people to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, and maintain hand hygiene.

4-member club claims $1B lottery prize

DETROIT -- A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot and will receive $557 million after taxes, officials said Friday.

The winners claimed their prize weeks after the Jan. 22 drawing and chose the immediate lump sum option. After taxes, the $776 million payment was reduced to about $557 million, the Michigan Lottery said.

The names of the four Oakland County club members were not released. The Wolverine FLL Club had the only jackpot-winning ticket.

"This kind of money will impact the families of our club members for generations to come. We plan to stay humble and pay it forward through charitable giving in southeast Michigan," attorney Kurt Panouses said on behalf of the winners.

The $1.05 billion jackpot was the largest in Michigan Lottery history and the third-largest in the United States. Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The winning ticket was purchased almost as an afterthought at a Kroger grocery store in the Detroit suburb of Novi.

"A club member saw a sign that the jackpot was up to $1 billion and remembered that they hadn't bought their tickets yet so they pulled into the Kroger," Panouses said. "When you play, of course, you dream of winning, but the reality of it has been incredible."

Wyoming hate-crime bill spurned again

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Lawmakers in Wyoming, where gay college student Matthew Shepard was killed more than 20 years ago, have again decided not to adopt a hate-crimes law.

Wyoming is one of just three states, including Arkansas, that haven't enacted hate-crimes legislation since Shepard was beaten and left for dead in Laramie in 1998. The killing of the University of Wyoming student inspired those laws in other states and at the federal level.

A measure tabled Thursday by the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee would have allowed prosecutors to consider a criminal's biases against race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, ethnicity or disabilities when seeking punishment for crimes.

The legislation sponsored by Republican Rep. Pat Sweeney also would have provided for anti-bias training for law enforcement officers to help them identify and respond to hate crimes.

Most public testimony Thursday was in support of the bill, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. Others said the bill went too far or not far enough to discourage hate crimes.

Arkansas and South Carolina are considering hate-crimes legislation this year.