Confident freshman carries Oklahoma State past Baylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Confidence has never been a problem for Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham.

That came in handy Friday night.

With the No. 12 Cowboys trying to rally from a second-half hole against second-ranked Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament, Cunningham calmly responded with back-to-back three-pointers to give his team the lead. Then, he stepped to the foul line and calmly made a series of free throws down the stretch that clinched an 83-74 victory in the semifinal round.

"I'm a confident player. I feel like every shot I shoot is supposed to go in," said Cunningham, the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft who finished with 25 points. "I try to shoot them with confidence and make plays that my teammates need."

His teammates didn't let him carry the load alone.

Avery Anderson III added 20 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with just over two minutes to go, and Rondel Walker had 11 as the No. 5 seed Cowboys (20-7) advanced to play No. 13 Texas for the title tonight.

The third-seeded Longhorns advanced earlier Friday when their semifinal against No. 11 Kansas was canceled because of a positive covid-19 test that forced the Jayhawks to withdraw from the tournament. While the Cowboys have two Big 12 tourney titles to their credit, Texas has never won the event in six appearances in the finals.

MaCio Teague scored 17 points and Jared Butler had 16 for the Bears (22-2), who had won 10 of their last 11 against the Cowboys after sweeping them in the regular season. Davion Mitchell also had 13 points for Coach Scott Drew's team.

"You have to give Oklahoma State a lot of credit," Drew said. "They made a lot of big-time plays."

Top-seeded Baylor led 65-60 with just under six minutes to go when Cunningham hit back-to-back three-pointers to give Oklahoma State the lead. That began a back-and-forth affair until Anderson drove for a layup and was fouled by Baylor's Mark Vital with 2:09 to go. Anderson made the free throw to give the Cowboys a 73-72 lead, and they never trailed again.

They wound up going 21 of 26 from the foul line, making 13 of 14 when the game was on the line in the second half.

"Nobody thought we would get to this point right now," Cunningham said. "We have fun on the court, we compete -- everybody wants to win. We want to prove everybody wrong."

In the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, Michigan Coach Juwan Howard was ejected midway through the second half after getting a shouting match with the Maryland bench, and the No. 4 Wolverines won 79-66 to reach the Big Ten semifinals. Mike Smith scored 18 points and set a Big Ten Tournament record with 15 assists for top-seeded Michigan (20-3). The Wolverines rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit and will play No. 9 Ohio State in today’s first semifinal game. Michigan swung the game by ending the first half on a 16-2 run and starting the second half on an 11-4 spurt. But during a timeout with 10:44 to go, Howard walked toward midcourt and shouted toward the Maryland bench. The refs called two technical fouls on Howard and another on Terrapins Coach Mark Turgeon, who was not ejected. Maryland took advantage by scoring five consecutive points to cut a 10-point deficit in half. But the Wolverines answered with an 8-0 run to make it 65-52 with 7:22 left and Maryland never seriously challenged again. … Seth Towns scored six of his season-high 12 points in overtime, helping No. 9 Ohio State beat No. 21 Purdue 87-78. Duane Washington Jr. scored 20 points for Ohio State (20-8), which led by 18 at halftime. Trevion Williams finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and five for Purdue (18-9), which had its five-game winning streak end. Jaden Ivey added 19 points. … Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points and No. 3 Illinois easily beat Rutgers 90-68. The junior guard was too quick in creating open looks off the dribble, often provided chances for teammates. Dosunmu shot 8 for 11 from the floor, 7 of 9 from the line and added 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Illinois (21-6) has won 12 of its last 13 games and avenged a regular-season loss to Rutgers (15-11). … Luka Garza scored 24 points, Joe Wieskamp made two key baskets late and No. 5 Iowa fended off Wisconsin 62-57. The third-seeded Hawkeyes (21-7) rallied from a six-point halftime deficit behind Garza. Their all-time leading scorer dominated inside, making 10 of 15 field goals and 4 of 5 free throws. Iowa advanced to face third-ranked Illinois in today’s semifinals. The sixth-seeded Badgers (17-12) have lost six of seven games.

In the Big East Conference semifinals at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Jamorko Pickett scored 19 points, Chudier Bile made big plays on both ends down the stretch and Georgetown reached its first championship game in 11 years with a 66-58 victory over Seton Hall. Dante Harris added 15 points for the eighth-seeded Hoyas (12-12), who are making a surprising March run with three consecutive wins. … Marcus Zegarowski made two key baskets in a decisive nine-point run late in the second half and No. 17 Creighton held Connecticut without a field goal over the final six minutes to beat the Huskies 59-56. Down 53-48 with 5:44 left in the second half, the Bluejays (20-7) took over behind Zegarowski. He started a 9-0 run with a driving layup and capped it with a mid-range jumper that put Creighton up 57-53 with 2:35 left.

At the American Athletic Conference Tournament in Fort Worth, DeJon Jarreau had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, helping No. 7 Houston to a 77-52 victory over Tulane. Quentin Grimes scored 15 points and Marcus Sasser added 14 as each connected on four three-pointers to help the Cougars (22-3) recover from a cold-shooting first half from long range. Kevin Cross (Mills) scored 11 points for the 10th-seeded Green Wave (10-13), who stayed with a Top 10 team into the second half after beating seventh-seeded Tulsa 77-70 in the first round. … Jeremiah Davenport scored 19 points with five three-pointers and seven rebounds, and Cincinnati held off SMU for a 74-71 win. Cincinnati (11-10) will face top-seeded Wichita State (16-4) in the semifinals today.

In the ACC semifinals in Greensboro, N.C., Anthony Polite hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:06 left, and No. 15 Florida State held off North Carolina 69-66. Balsa Koprivica had a career highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Seminoles (16-5). The sixth-seeded Tar Heels (18-10) had a chance for a desperation play to tie it with 1 second left, but Anthony Harris couldn’t catch Leaky Black’s half-court pass to get up a tying three-pointer.

In the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, Ethan Thompson scored 16 points, Rodrigue Andela added 13 and Oregon State withstood a late rally to beat top-seeded Oregon 75-64. The fifth-seeded Beavers (16-12) dominated early, building a 19-point lead by the midpoint of the second half. The Ducks (20-6) stormed back, going on a 15-3 run to pull within 61-56 with 4 1/2 minutes left. Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas hit a three-pointer to stop the run and the Beavers quickly pushed the lead back to 12.

Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) grabs a rebound over Maryland forward Galin Smith (30) and guard Aaron Wiggins (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Maryland forward Galin Smith (30) is fouled as he shoots over Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) and Maryland forward Galin Smith (30) go to the floor for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, front, is restrained after being ejected from the game in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard questions a call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. Howard was later ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michigan guard Mike Smith (12) celebrates as Michigan took the lead at halftime in an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) shoots over Michigan guard Chaundee Brown (15) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) shoots in front of Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)