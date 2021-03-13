Crawford County mayors voice issues with jail fees

VAN BUREN -- Crawford County's mayors are seeking changes that would save their cities money on housing inmates at the detention center.

The mayors met with the Technology/Facilities Committee to discuss jail fees during a study session Thursday. The committee is made up of Crawford County Quorum Court members.

Justice of the Peace Craig Wahlmeier, committee chairman, said the mayors have two main concerns. One is that, if someone with warrants out of multiple municipalities is arrested, the county charges all those municipalities for the same time in jail.

The second concern is if someone from a certain municipality is booked into the jail at night -- 11 p.m. for example -- that municipality is charged for that full day as well as the entire following day if the inmate is released the following morning.

A 2018 county ordinance states a municipality will be charged $40 for each day a municipality prisoner is housed at the jail.

Cedarville Mayor Mark Isenhower said the two issues have affected his city's budget.

"We don't mind paying $40, but when we put someone in [the jail] for 12 hours, and then we get charged $80, that's not a day," Isenhower said, noting most of the inmates from his city go to jail after dark.

Sheriff Ron Brown said he would do whatever the Quorum Court decides on these issues. Collection of jail fees will not affect jail operations unless it adds work for the Sheriff's Office.

"I don't want to spend a dollar to save y'all a dime, and I think that's fair," Brown said.

The Sheriff's Office doesn't keep the money from the fees it charges municipalities to hold their inmates. That money ends up in the county's general fund, Brown said.

The county jail books an average of 5,400 to 5,800 inmates per year, he said.

The jail booked in 5,808 inmates in 2018, 5,410 inmates in 2019 and 4,115 inmates in 2020, according to Capt. Patti Stroud of the Sheriff's Office.

The office billed Alma, Cedarville, Dyer, Kibler, Mountainburg, Mulberry and Van Buren a total of $423,180 in 2019 and $281,880 in 2020 to house their inmates, according to Stroud.

Stroud also said it costs the department $68.44 in supplies just to send a new inmate to their cell. This doesn't include expenses for female products such as paper panties and tampons.

Isenhower voiced support for a contract between the cities and the county that would set a specific amount each city would pay in jail fees per year. He said such a contract would allow the cities to plan their budgets, which is difficult to do because the cities never know how much they are going to have to pay to house inmates at the jail.

That way, he said, "I'm not surprised when I get a $1,200 bill."

Other mayors also supported that idea. Isenhower also said he would like for a day to be defined as 24 hours regarding jail fees, and for these fees to be split among the appropriate cities when an inmate with warrants from these cities is booked.

Stroud said she went through records from 2019 and 2020 to find instances in which multiple municipalities paid $40 to house a single inmate. The cities would have saved a combined $10,720 if the bills had been split those two years, with Van Buren saving the most at $3,400, she said.

"So if we're going to make the investment to accurately bill this out, we're probably going to burn more than $5,000 worth of labor" per year, Wahlmeier said.

Tuesday's study session lasted nearly two hours. Wahlmeier suggested toward the end the mayors get together and come back to the committee with what they believe as a group should be done about the issues discussed.