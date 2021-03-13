Cuomo dismisses calls to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo insisted Friday that he would not step down in the wake of sexual harassment allegations and condemned the expansive coalition of Democrats calling for his resignation as "reckless and dangerous."

By day's end, the three-term Democratic governor had lost the support of almost his state's entire congressional delegation, and of New York's two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

"Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York," the Democratic senators wrote in a joint statement. "Governor Cuomo should resign."

Hours before the statement, Cuomo defended himself against "cancel culture."

"I'm not going to resign," Cuomo said during an afternoon phone call with reporters. "I did not do what has been alleged. Period."

He added: "People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LW8jsfA_tg]

Cuomo's growing list of detractors now covers virtually every region in the state and the political power centers of New York City and Washington. A majority of Democrats in the state legislature and all but a handful of the state's 29-member congressional delegation have called on him to step down.

The escalating political crisis jeopardizes Cuomo's 2022 reelection in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, and threatens to cast a cloud over President Joe Biden's early days in office.

The senators' statement, which cited the pandemic as a reason for needing "sure and steady leadership," came shortly after Schumer stood alongside Biden in a Rose Garden ceremony celebrating the passage of the Democrat-backed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday declined to say whether Biden believes Cuomo should resign. She said every woman who has come forth about harassment by the New York governor "deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect and should be able to tell her story."

Dozens of Democrats had already called on Cuomo to resign this week, but the coalition of critics expanded geographically and politically Friday to include New York City progressive U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; the leader of the House Democratic campaign arm, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney; Buffalo-based U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins; and a group of Long Island-based state lawmakers who had been Cuomo loyalists.

"The victims of sexual assault concern me more than politics or other narrow considerations, and I believe Governor Cuomo must step aside," Maloney said.

Ocasio-Cortez said she believes the women who accused Cuomo of wrongdoing.

"After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General's investigation finding the Governor's admin hid nursing home data from the legislature and public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign," she tweeted.

Cuomo on Friday insisted that he never touched anyone inappropriately, and said again that he's sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.

"I have not had a sexual relationship that was inappropriate, period," he said.

The governor in recent days has been calling lawmakers and supporters asking them to refrain from calling for his resignation, and instead support the ongoing investigations.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak of The Associated Press.

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., walks near the Ohio Clock on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-NY., during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington,Tuesday, June 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

FILE - This photo from Thursday July 9, 2020, shows Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., center, accompanied by Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., left, and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., right, during a press briefing of the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nadler, who chairs the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers. And accusations of sexual harrassment "have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE - This photo from Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, shows President Joe Biden, center, as a presidential candidate walking with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., after arriving for a ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Senate Majority Leader Schumer declined to comment on Cuomo's crisis on Friday, as he stood alongside Biden in a Rose Garden ceremony celebrating the passage of the Democrat-backed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE - This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A lawyer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that she reported a groping allegation made against him to local police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)