Daily deaths from covid-19 on way down

NEW YORK -- U.S. deaths from covid-19 are falling again as the nation continues recovering from the winter surge, a trend that experts are cautiously hopeful will accelerate as more vulnerable people are vaccinated.

While new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have plummeted, the decline in daily deaths from a January peak of about 4,500 hasn't been quite as steep. But after weeks of hovering around 2,000 daily deaths, that figure has dropped to about 1,400 U.S. lives lost each day.

"I am encouraged by these data, but we must remain vigilant," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at Friday's White House briefing.

Public health experts say it's too soon to say definitively what's driving declines since the surge -- but they suspect a post-holiday drop in traveling and indoor gatherings, widespread mask-wearing and the vaccine rollout have all contributed.

"We're moving in the right direction," said Harvard Medical School researcher Jagpreet Chhatwal. "I think a message of optimism is fair."

Walensky and others worry that a pandemic-weary public will let down its guard too soon. And they're monitoring the spread of worrisome new versions of the virus.

"We're all desperate to get done with this," said Jeff Shaman, who studies infectious disease at Columbia University. "We're not in a place where it's safe as of yet."

Health care workers say they've seen it happen before -- a crushing wave of illness and death, momentary relief from a drop in covid-19 cases, and then another deadly surge. About 532,000 Americans have died since the pandemic began a year ago.

"Every time you thought you had an end, the number of cases went up," said Dr. Mark Rosenberg, head of emergency medicine at St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, N.J.

For now, most forecasts show coronavirus deaths falling further in coming weeks as more people get vaccinations. More than 100 million doses have been given out since December, and the pace is picking up.

"We expect it to continue to drive those deaths down even more," said Johns Hopkins infectious-disease expert Justin Lessler.

As of this week, 62% of those 65 and older have gotten at least one dose, according to the CDC. That's the age group that's been hit the hardest and still accounts for the vast majority of covid-19 deaths in the U.S.

Increasingly better treatments for severe covid-19 also will continue to help, doctors say.

"All of these things are coming together to put a dent in the problem," said Dr. Lewis Nelson, an emergency medicine specialist at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

The tally of coronavirus deaths often lags behind new infections and hospitalizations, since it can take a long time for someone to become seriously ill and die after contracting the virus. It can also take weeks for deaths to be added to the national count.

"There's sort of a longer tail, sadly, on death and dying from covid-19," said Boston College public health expert Dr. Philip Landrigan.

If states continue lifting restrictions, health experts warn that there could be another deadly wave of illnesses.

On Monday, Wyoming became the latest state in a growing list -- including Texas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Iowa, Montana and Alabama -- that has pulled mask requirements or plan to do so soon. Governors across the country also have eased restrictions on how many customers can be allowed in bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters.

"They're not taking a slow, measured approach. They're flipping a switch," Lessler said. "There is the very real possibility of big resurgences."

Experts also worry about unchecked spread of mutated versions of the coronavirus that spread easier and could blunt the effectiveness of certain treatments or vaccines.

"It's still a race against time," said Jaline Gerardin, who studies covid-19 trends at Northwestern University. "The fear is we won't catch something when we should."

Rosenberg, the emergency doctor, said he hopes the public will be encouraged by the pandemic's downward trend to keep wearing masks, washing their hands and staying a safe distance from others.

"We know what worked," he said. "If we're saying we're in the last phase of the battle, don't put your weapons away yet."

CHALLENGING TIMELINE

While governors largely cheered Biden's declaration that all adults should be eligible for vaccinations by May 1, the goal will require a shift for states that have been methodical in how they roll out the shots.

The top health official in California said the nation's most populous state will need to work harder in the coming weeks to ensure the most vulnerable people get vaccinations before they have to compete with the general public. Oregon planned to make essential workers and younger adults with disabilities eligible by May 1, not the broader population, and said Friday that it wouldn't change that timeline without firmer supply commitments.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said before Biden spoke Thursday night that wide eligibility could be in place by next month, while Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that it would happen by mid-April. In Virginia, state vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said the state could hit Biden's goal earlier.

Governors in Wisconsin, Louisiana, North Carolina, Kansas and Vermont said they're ready to open the floodgates May 1.

But several governors cautioned it must come with a dramatic increase in vaccine supply.

"In order for widespread and comprehensive vaccination to work, the federal government will need to come through with increased doses and infrastructure," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement.

Jeffrey Zients, the White House's coronavirus coordinator, told reporters Friday that May 1 is an "absolute deadline" and that the nation will have enough supply between the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to give shots to all adults by the end of that month. Now, an average of 2.2 million doses are being administered per day.

As long as supply ramps up, the goal seems reasonable, said Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and an epidemiology professor. But she warned it could create challenges around equity and set unrealistic expectations among Americans that they will immediately be vaccinated come May.

Some states may not have the infrastructure to quickly ramp up doses for such a broad pool.

"It could be a delay for people to actually get a vaccine because of the operational constraints," she said.

Supply was a sticking point in Oregon. Health officials say they won't change a plan to allow the general public to be vaccinated starting July 1 until they're sure more doses are coming.

"Until we get more clarity, we need to keep our current timelines in place. We can't disappoint people who eagerly want a vaccine," said Pat Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. "Right now, no one in the federal government has given us hard numbers on what we can expect and when."

Elsewhere, governors met Biden's goal with enthusiasm.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said the state "will absolutely step up" to hit the goal. About 13% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to state data, among the highest rates in the country.

Now, all West Virginia residents 50 and older are eligible for the shots. The state's coronavirus czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, said officials may be able to expand eligibility to everyone earlier than May.

"But we want to maintain our commitment to discipline and to make sure that we're immunizing the people most likely to be hospitalized or to die first," he said.

BIDEN STRATEGY

Biden recognized the likelihood of additional obstacles when he said opening eligibility to all adults by May 1 does not mean everyone will be able to get a shot on that date. Appointments may still prove elusive in some places, given the patchwork nature of the rollout and the gradual increases in supply. The unpredictable march of the virus, meanwhile, means the president's expectations about Independence Day celebrations were hedged with the need for some limitations.

But as with his previous goals, which were achievable because they reflected progress already in motion, his promises about vaccine availability square with what's happening in factories and on the ground.

Biden's strategy is not without risks, from manufacturing setbacks and logistical breakdowns as states seek to scale their programs, to the rapid spread of new and more transmissible variants of the virus that could sicken people before they get vaccinated.

But he paired the updated timeline with a suite of initiatives aimed at expanding the number of vaccinators and the places where people can get shots, buttressing federal support for what his aides have repeatedly described as a "wartime effort."

The newest element is the president's plan for a federally supported website, scheduled to go up by May 1, to help people find vaccination appointments. The site will be an expansion of VaccineFinder.org, which debuted in February as a partnership between the CDC and Boston Children's Hospital.

The site will shift to a .gov domain, but details were sparse, and it was not immediately clear how such a website might sync with a jumble of state and commercial platforms.

Officials expect that signing up for appointments will become simpler once there are more slots to go around. But more slots also require more staff and more space.

The administration is making dentists, paramedics and midwives, among others, eligible to administer vaccinations, building on state initiatives to surge the workforce. An additional 4,000 active-duty troops will support vaccination efforts, raising the total military deployment to more than 6,000, the White House said.

Shots soon will be accessible at many more sites: The administration plans to double the number of pharmacies offering vaccinations, raising the total to more than 20,000. It also will direct more supply to community health centers, involving nearly 1,000 such sites throughout the country.

The number of mass vaccination centers supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will double, according to senior administration officials. Currently the federal government has opened or plans to open 21 such centers, in states ranging from California to Florida.

Information for this article was contributed by Marion Renault, Thalia Beaty, John Seewer, Kathleen Ronayne, Janie Har, Cuneyt Dil, Sara Cline, Sarah Rankin, Patty Nieberg and Rachel La Corte of The Associated Press; and by Isaac Stanley-Becker, Frances Stead Sellers and Dan Diamond of The Washington Post.

