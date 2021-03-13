Field for Rebel aware of closer

HOT SPRINGS -- It might benefit Keepmeinmind if the rest of the Rebel Stakes field would forget about him.

Fat chance for that.

Keepmeinmind, a confirmed closer, likely will surprise no one. His best opportunity in the Grade II, $1 million Rebel Stakes is to come from well off the pace and pass other lightly raced 3-year-olds for a bounty of Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

Post time for the Rebel is scheduled for 5:16 p.m. today at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

The Rebel offers a total of 85 qualifying points, with 50 to first and 20, 10 and 5 to second through fourth.

The morning-line favorites in the 1 1/16-mile Rebel are Smarty Jones Stakes winner Caddo River, at 9-5, and Concert Tour, at 2-1, from the Southern California barn of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

Baffert has trained a record seven Rebel winners.

Caddo River, a son of Hard Spun from the barn of 2020 Eclipse Award champion trainer Brad Cox, won the Smarty Jones by a record 10 1/4 lengths. Florent Geroux rode Caddo River in the Smarty Jones and is listed as his Rebel rider.

Whereas Caddo River and Concert Tour, who won the Grade II 7-furlong San Vicente Stakes at Santa Anita in his last start, are expected to run on or near the lead, Geroux said he is fully aware of Keepmeinmind's tendency to close fast and late.

"You have to be careful when you're doing the dirty work up front," Geroux said. "You can't go crazy, because you know this guy will be the beneficiary of a hot pace."

Keepmeinmind, currently ranked No. 12 on the Kentucky Derby points list with 18, has finished first, second and third in his last three starts, all as a 2-year-old in Derby points races. He finished third in the Grade I Breeders' Cup Juvenile in which he closed from as many as 17 lengths back to within 2 at the wire at Keeneland on Nov. 6. He also has a win by 3/4 lengths from 5 1/4 lengths back behind a slow pace in the Grade II Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs on Nov. 26. Keepmeinmind followed quarter-mile and half-mile Jockey Club splits of 24.00 and 48.20, respectively.

Stabled in the barn of defending Oaklawn training champion Robertino Diodoro, Keepmeinmind -- third on the Rebel morning line at 4-1 -- missed nearly two weeks of training last month because of wintry weather.

Diodoro said Keepmeinmind, a son of Laoban and maternal grandson of Victory Gallop, appears ready after two 5-furlong works since the February freeze.

"Oh, yeah, [I feel good] between the way the race looks and the way the horse is training, " Diodoro said. "I'm not a guy who looks at the Form much. What can I do about it? If they're bringing Secretariat, it doesn't matter. I have to worry about our own horse, and our horse is looking good right now."

David Cohen has ridden all but Keepmeinmind's Breeders' Cup start. He said horses, including closers, maintain the majority say in their competitive strategy. He said a jockey's task is to modify that strategy when appropriate.

"I'm very happy to see that it's not just one or two lone speed horses," Cohen said. "It looks like there's multiple. It does look like, on paper, at least it will develop into a somewhat better pace than what he got last time."

Jockey Joe Talamo is listed to ride Super Stock, a son of Dialed In from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

"He's a pretty consistent runner," Talamo said. "There are some nice horses in the Rebel, but it seems pretty wide open, too. Hopefully, we can get over and get a nice trip from there and try to get them."

Talamo said he knows what to expect from Keepmeinmind.

"You really need to be aware of everyone," Talamo said. "If there's a horse that likes to go up front, you don't want to let them get too far in front, but at the same time, you definitely have to be aware that there's a pretty nice horse behind you."

1 million Grade II Rebel Stakes

1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds

WHEN 5:16 p.m. today

WHERE Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort,

Hot Springs

TODAY’S OTHER STAKES $350,000 Grade III Azeri Stakes, $500,000 Essex Handicap, $200,000 Hot Springs Handicap, $150,000 Temperance Hill Stakes