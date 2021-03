Former Florida State receiver Warren Thompson plans to transfer to Arkansas.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal in December. He plans to join the Hogs as a walkon.

Thompson signed with the Seminoles in 2018 and redshirted as a freshman. He appeared in six games and had 6 catches for 91 yards the following year while Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was in Tallahassee.

He was an ESPN 4-star recruit out of Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida prior to inking with Florida State.