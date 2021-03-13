Getting it straight

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, providers participating in the vaccination effort coordinated by the state are expected to receive enough doses of Moderna's vaccine and the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech next week to give initial shots to 68,680 people, an increase of 2,340 from this week's allotment. A story in Friday's edition gave incorrect numbers for the initial doses and amount of the increase.
Getting it straightToday at 4:03 a.m.
