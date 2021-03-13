Hardaway's FTs supply Jonesboro edge on rival

HOT SPRINGS -- These Jonesboro-Greenwood postseason battles have almost become routine.

Three years ago, the two teams met in the Class 6A final when Jonesboro emerged the victor. A year ago, the Lady Bulldogs returned the favor, sending Jonesboro packing in the opening round.

Friday, two of Arkansas' top girls programs clashed again, this time with a trip to the Class 5A semifinals on the line.

Jonesboro toughed out a 67-60 victory in their quarterfinal matchup at Trojan Arena as junior Eureana Hardaway posted 25 points and nine assists to will Jonesboro past the Lady Bulldogs. Hardaway's 7-for-8 performance from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter helped ice the game after classmate Destiny Thomas dominated inside early with 11 of her 12 points in the opening half.

Lakiya Scott chipped in with 3 three-pointers as the Jonesboro offense pulled away late, a result of its ability to handle the pressure Greenwood threw at them all afternoon long.

"We usually [practice against the junior high boys' team] at the end of the year, especially when we get to tournament time, just to over-exaggerate things," Jonesboro Coach Jodi Christenberry said. "Greenwood is so quick, so fast -- they're basically the entire softball team, so they're used to moving at the crack of the bat. ... We really knew we had to get some people in there that move as well as they do."

For a few minutes in the early going, the Lady Bulldogs were playing like a team poised to make a fourth trip to the state semis in as many years. Greenwood held a 7-2 advantage before Jonesboro finished the quarter on a 15-7 run, taking a lead it would never relinquish.

Jonesboro doubled its advantage from three to six by halftime, pounding it inside with Thomas, who scored all of her points either in the paint or at the free-throw line.

"Especially since we hadn't played them in conference games, they don't know how we play," Thomas said. "We wanted to take advantage of [going inside] until they took it away."

Although the Lady Bulldogs eventually adjusted, opting to double down on Thomas and force the ball into the hands of the guards, Jonesboro found a steadying force in Hardaway.

Greenwood pulled within a pair at the start of the second half before the point guard helped stretch Jonesboro's lead back out to 10 early in the fourth quarter. The Lady Bulldogs again cut their deficit to two points with 3:26 remaining, but a critical block by Thomas on a potential game-tying drive to the rim sent Scott on a breakaway to push the Lady Cane's lead back to four.

"We were thinking about last year a lot," Hardaway said. "We didn't want to go home. We thought we were ready last year and we weren't, so this year we came back thinking about revenge. We had to win."

Kinley Fisher dropped 25 points in her final game for Greenwood and freshman Anna Trusty added 16, but it was a rough shooting afternoon for the Lady Bulldogs as a unit -- combined, Greenwood went 22 of 63 from the floor and 4 of 22 from beyond the arc.

It's a credit to a Jonesboro team that is two wins away from a third state title in the last six years, and the next step is a Monday matchup with 5A-East rival Marion.

"The nice thing about it is we know how they play," Christenberry said. "The bad thing about it is they know how we play. So it feels like a step closer only because we are one step closer, but going to the finals is not a done deal yet."

MARION 42, RUSSELLVILLE 29

The Lady Patriots turned it on after halftime to reach their first state semifinal since 2018, limiting the Lady Cyclones to just 5 of 18 shooting over the final two quarters Friday morning.

Trailing 18-10 at half, Marion (11-15) surged ahead with a 10-2 run over six minutes and scored 32 of the game's final 43 points. Daedrianna Cail shouldered the offensive load for the Lady Patriots, scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds.

Russellville (19-11), which was seeking to return to the semifinals for the first time since making the 2016 6A final, got 11 first-half points from Jaidyn Koerdt. But the junior didn't score after intermission, missing her last four field-goal attempts.