High school boys roundups

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:10 a.m.

CLASS 2A at Melbourne

WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 56,

DIERKS 45

An ice-cold fourth quarter was too much for Dierks (26-4).

The Outlaws made just two shots and were outscored 19-6, allowing White County Central (24-7) to sneak away with a victory.

Dillan Hopkins scored 24 points and Blake Dickerson finished with 10 points for the Bears, who trailed 39-37 at the start of the fourth quarter. Deklan Stevens added eight points for White County Central.

Kaden Helms hit five three-pointers and ended with a team-high 15 points for Dierks. Andrew Hill had 12 points.

MARIANNA 67, FORDYCE 43

Terron Williams' 17 points powered the top-ranked Trojans to a huge second half and their 20th victory in a row.

Je'Marion Westbrook had 13 points and Kylann Bradley finished with nine points for Marianna (20-1), which scored 39 points during the final 16 minutes.

The Trojans led 28-18 at the half.

Ross Smead and Jaylen Parham both scored 11 points for Fordyce (20-5).

CLASS 1A at West Side Greers Ferry

IZARD COUNTY 69,

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 38

Caleb Faulkner drilled four three-pointers and tallied 23 points as Izard County (27-7) is heading to the semifinals for the fourth year in a row.

Coby Everett scored 18 points and Chase Orf finished with 11 points for the Cougars, who led just 30-23 before exploding in the second half.

Noah Everett added 10 points for Izard County. The Cougars hit 10 three-pointers.

Nick Herring and Adam Felton scored seven points each for Mount Vernon-Enola (15-15).

