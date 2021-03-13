High school girls roundups

CLASS 2A

MELBOURNE 68,

MANSFIELD 26

The two-time champions made quick work of their opponents Friday.

Jenna Lawrence had 12 of her 20 points in the second quarter for Melbourne (30-1), which cruised to its 29th consecutive victory.

Kenley McCarn had 19 points and Kiley Webb finished with 13 points for the Lady Katz, who held a commanding 47-12 lead at halftime.

Alyson Leonards scored nine points for Mansfield (21-7).

FORDYCE 63, QUITMAN 57

Caitlyn Bulliner stepped up with 30 points as Fordyce (23-3) marched past Quitman (16-9).

Ne'Mya Bailey scored 13 points and Jadie Hines produced 11 points for the Lady Bugs. Fordyce erased a 32-24 halftime deficit by outscoring Quitman 21-12 in the third quarter. Bulliner then scored 10 of her points during the fourth quarter as the Lady Bugs advanced to Monday's semifinals against Melbourne.

Silver Mulliniks had 18 points, Taylor Hooten totaled 16 points and Katelyn Black pitched in 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

CLASS 1A

VIOLA 62,

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 44

Sami McCandlis hit six three-pointers and delivered 20 points for Viola (31-8) in its 18-point victory.

McCandlis added 12 rebounds and Lindsey Browning, who made the game-winning basket in the first round for the Lady Longhorns, followed with 16 points and eight rebounds. A.J. McCandlis tallied 15 points and seven assists for Viola.

Brooke Adcock scored 15 points to lead Mount Vernon-Enola (26-5).