• Malaysia King, 24, accused of insulting, coughing on and pepper-spraying an Uber driver in San Francisco when he demanded that a woman accompanying King put on a mask, was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, and other charges, police said.

• LuAnn Pappas, CEO of the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D'Iberville, Miss., said the casino is offering employees $150 for each covid-19 vaccination they get.

• Alcalira De Rodriguez, 56, was arrested mid-surgery at a clinic in Doral, Fla., on a charge of practicing medicine without a license after a former patient complained to authorities that a nose job she performed on him had left him disfigured.

• King Harald V, Norway's 84-year-old monarch, is remaining on sick leave from his ceremonial duties and will continue "treatment and training" until April 11 after he underwent surgery in January to repair torn tendons above his knee, an aide said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Robert Jackson, 54, whose blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after his vehicle slammed into one driven by an off-duty officer leaving a police station parking lot in Memphis, authorities said.

• Jason Lopes, 34, a longtime suspect in a 2010 fatal stabbing outside a bar in Providence, R.I., was arrested in Garland, Texas, on a murder charge after new evidence connected him to the case, authorities said.

• Matthew Peterson, 51, of Kansas City, Mo., was sentenced to more than eight years in prison after he admitted professing to be a sports betting expert in a Ponzi scheme that defrauded dozens of people out of millions of dollars, federal prosecutors said.