Indo-Pacific allies plan to aid India's vaccine expansion

President Joe Biden and fellow leaders of the Indo-Pacific group known as the Quad have announced a plan to expand coronavirus vaccine manufacturing capacity in India.

The effort to expand production and promote access to the vaccine in the region was unveiled Friday after a virtual meeting of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States. The move is planned as the Biden administration is putting greater emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region in the face of growing economic competition from China.

Biden described the effort as "an ambitious new joint partnership that is going to boost vaccine manufacturing ... to benefit the entire Indo-Pacific" region.

"We will combine our nations' medical, scientific, financing, manufacturing and delivery, and development capabilities and establish a vaccine expert working group to implement our path-breaking commitment to safe and effective vaccine distribution," the Quad leaders said in a joint statement.

The effort by the group to pump up India's vaccine manufacturing also occurs as the Biden administration and leaders of other wealthy nations have faced calls from France and some global health advocacy groups to donate a small percentage of vaccine produced in the U.S. and other industrialized nations to poor countries.

Biden has fielded requests from allies, including Canada and Mexico, to buy vaccines made in the United States.

But the Biden administration has remained steadfast that, at least for now, it is focused on making sure that all Americans are first vaccinated even as China and Russia have engaged in vaccine diplomacy, sending badly needed vaccines to other countries. Administration officials have noted the United States' $4 billion commitment to Covax, an international effort to bolster the purchase and distribution of coronavirus vaccines to poor nations.

Biden was joined Friday by Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top national security aides for the virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

The effort by the Quad is projected to allow India to increase manufacturing capacity by 1 billion doses by 2022, according to a White House statement.

But the effort is already deemed not ambitious enough by some groups advocating for Biden to press for the World Trade Organization to allow a temporary waiver of the body's intellectual-property agreement. That would pave the way for generic or other manufacturers to make more vaccines.

The United States, Britain, European Union nations and other World Trade Organization members on Wednesday blocked a push by more than 80 developing countries to grant the waiver.

"The pandemic cannot be stopped anywhere unless vaccines, tests and treatments are available everywhere," Lori Wallach, director of Public Citizen's Global Trade Watch, said in a statement.

Biden administration officials said that bringing together the Quad so early in the new administration was intentional. Each of the four nations has a complex, if not strained, relationship with China.

Biden, in his calls with each of the leaders during the first weeks of his administration, stressed the need for cooperation on China.

Australia's relationship with China has soured over a series of trade disputes.

India is in the middle of a 10-months-long military standoff with China along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh. Tens of thousands of soldiers are facing off at friction points in the region.

Biden, in his first call with Suga days into his administration, underscored his commitment to protecting the Senkaku Islands, according to the White House. The group of uninhabited islets is administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing.

Biden intends to host Suga for the first in-person foreign leader visit of his presidency, according to a senior administration official. A date has not been set for the visit.

"A free and open Indo-Pacific is essential," Biden told fellow Quad leaders at the start of Friday's meeting. "The United States is committed to working with you, our partners, and all of our allies in the region to achieve stability."

Information for this article was contributed by Rod McGuirk, Mari Yamaguchi and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press.

Vice President Kamala Harris listens during a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, from the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, employees pack boxes containing vials of COVID-19 vaccine at Serum Institute of India in Pune, India. Serum Institute of India has been contracted to manufacture a billion doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. President Joe Biden and fellow leaders of the Indo Pacific alliance known as “the Quad” will announce on Friday, March 12, a plan to expand coronavirus vaccine manufacturing capacity in India, according to administration officials. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, from the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne, left, participate in the inaugural Quad leaders meeting with the President of the United States Joe Biden, the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in a virtual meeting in Sydney, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Morrison said his first-ever meeting with President Joe Biden as well as the leaders of India and Japan will become an anchor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Dean Lewins/Pool via AP)

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, second right, speaks during the virtual summit of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the U.S., a group known as “the Quad", at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, March 12, 2021. On a monitor displays U.S. President Joe Biden, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's Prime Minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, bottom right. (Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via AP)