Kansas, Virginia drop out of conference tournaments

For the second time in as many days, major conferences have called off tournament games due to covid-19 concerns -- this time involving No. 11 Kansas and No. 16 Virginia.

The Jayhawks withdrew from the Big 12 Tournament on Friday after a positive covid-19 test within the program, which led to the cancellation of their semifinal matchup with No. 13 Texas.

And earlier Friday, the ACC canceled the league's semifinal game between the top-seeded Cavaliers and Georgia Tech due to a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program. The announcement came less than 12 hours before the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers were set to play the first of two semifinal games.

It is unclear what the covid-19 issues mean for Virginia and Kansas going forward, though the Jayhawks released a statement that they would continue preparing for the NCAA Tournament.

Cavaliers Coach Tony Bennett described the outcome of the tests as a "gut punch."

"I'm hurting for our players, especially our seniors," Bennett said in a statement. "I told our young men they have every reason to be disappointed, but it is still very important how they choose to respond. We are exhausting all options to participate in the NCAA Tournament."

Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams said in the statement the school was "in communication with the appropriate officials regarding our participation" in the NCAA Tournament, which starts Wednesday.

The cancellations came a day after Duke withdrew from the ACC Tournament and ended its season amid its own positive test before facing the 15th-ranked Seminoles in the quarterfinals.

The Jayhawks learned earlier this week they would be without center David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna due to covid-19 protocols. They beat No. 25 Oklahoma 69-62 in the quarterfinals without them, and had gone the entire season without an outbreak that forced a cancellation or postponement.

"Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can't continue to compete for the Big 12 championship," Coach Bill Self said in a statement. "While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid."

NCAA spokesman Stacey Osburn declined to comment Friday on the Virginia and Kansas cancellations.

Georgia Tech Coach Josh Pastner said on a Zoom call with reporters that the ACC should not cancel the rest of the tournament.

"We want to go win that game and put our name in the record book," Pastner said.

Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) gets a hug from head coach Tony Bennett after sinking the game winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Virginia defeated Syracuse 72-69.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) is called for traveling while covered by Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)