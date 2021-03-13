Killing of London woman angers public, Parliament

LONDON -- A body found this week in a wooded area in southeast England has been identified as that of Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who disappeared in South London last week, police said Friday, ending days of uncertainty over her fate.

Everard's disappearance touched off an outpouring of expressions of solidarity with women and anger over gender violence in Britain. Her name this week came to epitomize a long-standing issue that many women said plagues Britain and which could no longer be ignored: that at home or in public spaces, many women were not safe.

"Dead women is just one of those things," Jess Phillips, a Labor lawmaker, said in Parliament on Thursday, lamenting the prevalence of violence against women in the country.

During the parliamentary session, an annual commemoration of International Women's Day, Phillips read out the names of 118 women who were killed over the past year in cases in which a man was convicted or charged in the case.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9M_WzSOol8]

"Killed women are not vanishingly rare, killed women are common," she said.

A police officer was arrested this week in Kent, 80 miles southeast of London, and is being held on suspicion of kidnapping and killing Everard, who was 33.

He also remained in custody on suspicion of indecent exposure in a separate incident that appears to have occurred days before Everard's disappearance. The regulatory body overseeing the police is investigating whether two officers acted appropriately in handling that case.

Everard left a friend's house in the Clapham neighborhood, in south London, about 9 p.m. March 3, and she was last seen on a CCTV camera at 9:30 p.m. in a residential area. The journey home should have taken her about 50 minutes.

The remains of a body were discovered in Kent by police Wednesday, dimming hopes that Everard would be found alive.

"Sarah was bright and beautiful -- a wonderful daughter and sister," her family said Thursday. "She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable," they added, describing her as "a shining example to us all."

The testimonies from women recounting their experiences of assault, harassment in public spaces and walking the streets in fear was met with widespread support by lawmakers in Parliament on Thursday.

"How often have we said to a friend on the way home: 'Be safe, text me when you get home,'" said Angela Crawley, from the Scottish National Party. "The fear alone should tell us we have a problem."

Rosie Duffield, a Labor party lawmaker, said the testimonies of harassment circulating on social media showed that women had had enough.

"We are tired of having to risk-assess every ordinary everyday action every hour of every day of our lives," she said.

Although authorities said this week that abductions in London were rare, Mayor Sadiq Khan acknowledged Friday that the British capital's streets were not safe enough for women. He also called on men to be aware of the imbalance between women's experiences and theirs.

"If you're a woman or a girl, your experiences of our city, in any public space, whether it's in the workplace, on the streets, on public transport, is very different to if you are a man or a boy," Khan said on LBC radio.

The killing of Everard is likely to add urgency to a plan aimed at tackling violence against women and girls that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government said it would unveil later this year.

According to End Violence Against Women, a coalition of researchers and organizations, more than 500,000 women are sexually assaulted every year in Britain. One in five women will be subjected to sexual assault during her lifetime, according to national statistics.

"It's the threat, the fear of something happening to you," said Mandu Reid, the leader of Britain's Equality Party. "Every single girl and woman has to live with this every single day in their lives."

The arrest of a serving police officer has also added a sense of anger and insecurity. On Friday, the Metropolitan Police faced even greater scrutiny after the police watchdog announced it was investigating whether two officers had "responded appropriately" to the allegation of indecent exposure against the officer suspected of later killing Everard.

The alleged incident occurred Feb. 28 at a fast-food restaurant in South London, the police watchdog said, three days before Everard disappeared. It remains unclear why the officer was not suspended after the incident.

The officer arrested, whose name has not been made public, worked on the day of Everard's disappearance, but was off duty when she was last seen.