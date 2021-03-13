LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-LSU in SEC Tournament semifinals

10:45, 1H — JD Notae has scored five points in 23 seconds and he gives Arkansas a 29-24 lead at the under-12 timeout. Razorbacks are 5 of 8 from deep to this point. Need to tighten up defensively, but the Tigers have a bevy of high-level scorers. Javonte Smart has nine points for LSU.

The Tigers are 10 of 16 from the floor, and Arkansas is 12 of 18.

12:45, 1H — JD Notae drove into the lane late in the shot clock and dished to Ethan Henderson for another dunk. Notae’s drive-and-dish game has been on point lately, and Henderson is always happy to throw one down. Razorbacks up 24-21 after a flurry from LSU.

13:32, 1H — Devo Davis hits Justin Smith in stride in the open floor and he finishes at the rim plus the foul. Razorbacks lead 22-16 after a Javonte Smart runner in the lane.

14:13, 1H — Moses Moody continues his hot start with another corner three. Justin Smith then scores at the rim. Razorbacks up 20-14 after Moody’s fourth triple. He is 6 of 6 from the floor. He is on a different plane of existence right now.

15:15, 1H — Trendon Watford drives straight to the rim in the open floor, then Moses Moody hits a three-ball. He has 10 points, and Arkansas leads 12-10 at the first media timeout. The freshman is 4 of 4 from the floor early on. Trendon Watford and Darius Days each with four.

Connor Vanover is 0 of 3 from the floor. Rest of the starters are 5 of 6.

16:54, 1H — Moses Moody hits a free throw line jumper to give him seven points. Darius Days then scores at the rim over Connor Vanover. Razorbacks lead 9-8.

17:21, 1H — Moses Moody gets into the lane and pulls his defender off the floor, draws a foul and hits a layup. He has five points after scoring five vs. Missouri. Arkansas up 7-4.

17:45, 1H — Connor Vanover 0 of 2 from the floor early. LSU then adds a layup. Arkansas up 5-4.

18:33, 1H — Darius Days misses his first three-ball. He’s 0 of his last 9 vs. Arkansas from deep. Moses Moody then hits a corner three. Arkansas up 5-0.

19:30, 1H — Devo Davis opens the scoring today with a jumper from the left short corner, assisted by Jalen Tate. He did not have an assist last night.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Davonte Davis, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

Jaylin Williams is not expected to play today, according to pre-game radio.

Arkansas has won its last 12 games against SEC competition. The Razorbacks are taking on LSU for the third time this season, with each team winning on its home floor in the two regular-season meetings.

JD Notae scored 27 points off the bench in last night’s win over Missouri, and Smith added 16 points and eight rebounds. Smith is shooting 79% from the floor in the second half of the last seven games. He was 6 of 12 overall against Missouri, 6 of 7 after halftime.

Davis, making his ninth straight start vs. Missouri, scored 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in his postseason debut. We’ll see if Moody can get going today. He had five points on 2 of 6 shooting, eight rebounds and four turnovers against the Tigers.

Friday’s game was also the first time this season Tate did not record at least one assist. He scored four points on 1 of 3 from the floor. Arkansas needs him to stay on the floor in this one to disrupt Cameron Thomas and Javonte Smart if nothing else.

LSU's starters: Javonte Smart, Cameron Thomas, Aundre Hyatt, Trendon Watford and Darius Days.

LSU has won three straight games since losing to the Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena in late February. Watford led the Tigers to a 76-73 win over Ole Miss last night, and he was 11 of 14 from the floor. Watford is tough to contain, but the matchup between he and Justin Smith will be huge.

Thomas added 18 points on 5 of 17 shooting against the Rebels, and Days had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Days went 0 of 8 from three-point range in his last game against Arkansas. Limiting his extra productivity is important for the Razorbacks.

Smart handed out a game-high five assists last night to go with 10 points. He is averaging 14 points per game against Arkansas this season.

This game pits the No. 1 offense in the SEC in terms of efficiency against the No. 3 defense in league play. Should be a fun matchup. Winner moves on to the SEC title game against Alabama.