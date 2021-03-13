Mayflower defense shines in 2nd half

CLINTON -- Mayflower went back to the blackboard at halftime of its Class 3A quarterfinal matchup with Ashdown on Friday afternoon at Yellowjackets Arena.

The Lady Eagles trailed by three and had given up five three-pointers to the Lady Panthers.

"We adjusted," senior point guard Jenna McMillan said, "and it worked."

The result was a nine-point second half for Ashdown and a 41-31 victory for Mayflower, which advanced to Monday's 10 a.m. semifinal matchup with Bergman.

McMillan, held to two points in the first half, accounted for 15 of Mayflower's 22 second-half points and was a fixture at the free-throw line in the closing minutes.

McMillan ended up outscoring Ashdown star point guard Porsha Randle 17-2, and Randle fouled out trying to steal the ball from McMillan as the Lady Eagles (24-5) were salting the game away.

"Jenna's a competitor," Mayflower Coach Coty Storms said, "and Randle is, too. I just told her at halftime, 'Just go play.' And she answered the challenge."

Ashdown Coach James Smith said the Lady Panthers' second-half failings were easy to spot.

"We couldn't buy a bucket, and they do a real good job defensively," he said. "Foul trouble.

"They just chipped away at it. We couldn't figure how to get a bucket."

Storms and McMillan never revealed specific second-half tweaks.

"Box out," McMillan said. "Help heavy in the paint and try not to let her [Randle] drive the basket. Stay in front of her. She's quick."

That was pretty much the original game plan, except it didn't include Ashdown's Aleya Hill and Makhia Cook hitting two three-point baskets each, and Jukarra Greenlee hitting another in the first half.

Hill and Vonee Thomas ended up with eight points each for Ashdown.

Mayflower outscored Ashdown 11-6 in the third quarter to take a 30-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Ashdown was held to three fourth-quarter points, a three-point play by Blaire Gentry that closed the gap to 34-31 with 3:42 left in the game.

That's when McMillan took over, dribbling around and between Ashdown defenders while making her way to the free-throw line. She ended up making 11 of 14 on a day when she had only three baskets.

"Seeing it go through the hoop helps, especially the way I was struggling from the three-point line," she said.

The defensive adjustments, whatever they actually were, worked.

"They're big and athletic, that was our disadvantages," McMillan said, "and we didn't want them scoring in the paint on us."

BERGMAN 58, HOXIE 29

Maddi Holt scored 23 points, including hitting all 11 of her free-throw attempts, and Bergman outscored Hoxie 37-9 in the second half to advance to Monday's semifinal against Mayflower.

Bergman (38-1) also got 14 points from Karsen Edwards, with 10 coming in the second half. Kara Ponder scored nine points, all on three-point baskets.