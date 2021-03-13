Mayflower unfazed by Osceola pressure

CLINTON -- Mayflower moved to within one victory of playing for the Class 3A boys state basketball championship, and the Eagles earned the opportunity by beating an Osceola team that was both physically imposing and doggedly determined.

The final score was 62-52, but Mayflower (25-3) trailed by two at halftime and anybody who watched the game at Yellowjackets Arena knew the final margin wasn't nearly as comfortable as the score indicated.

Take it from Braxtyn McCuien, Mayflower's versatile 6-6 senior forward: It takes work to run seconds off the clock against Osceola (20-5).

"They were a very athletic team," said McCuien, who scored 16 points despite missing time in the first half with foul trouble. "They were all over us.

"You have to stay patient, under control. Keep dribbling until you're about to get double-teamed. Everybody has to come meet the passes. Catch it. Be patient."

McCuien's teammates followed his lead, taking up to 30 to 40 seconds off the clock while protecting a lead that ranged from three to 10 points in the final minutes.

"Teamwork," McCuien said. "We're all in together. We wanted it a little more in the second half."

Mayflower Coach Brent Stallings said the matchup with Osceola was a gem for a quarterfinal.

"Good lord, this is a championship game in the quarterfinals," he said. "But ... there's other championship games in the future. We've got two more to go. Osceola is known for basketball and football. They're known for everything.

"It's an honor to play against them. It's an honor to get a victory over them."

BJ Gilliam led Mayflower with 21 points, with 13 coming in the second half.

Point guard Arian King scored all 10 of his points in the first half, when the Eagles did their best to survive with McCuien on the bench.

"When he's on the bench, we try to hang in there," Stallings said, "stay within touch. I'd say two is within touch."

Mayflower came out in the second half with its defense on edge, which was important because the Eagles were able to convert several fast-break baskets rather than face Osceola's set-up defense.

"Osceola played so hard on defense we could hardly run anything on offense," Stallings said. "We were kind of going on the fly taking what they give us."

Chris Singleton was Osceola's leading scorer with 17. Dontaveon Littleton scored 12 points, six in each half for the Seminoles.

Osceola's overall size and physicality made it a difficult opponent for Mayflower.

"You got to play strong with the ball," Stallings said. "Play fundamental basketball. Triple threat basketball.

"Got to grip and rip, and they ripped it from us some, too."

LAMAR 48, GLEN ROSE 43

Bradley Kemp scored 17 points and Ethan Kendall added 13 as Lamar (21-7) defeated Glen Rose (18-6) in Friday's first quarterfinal game.

Ahmad Holmes led Glen Rose with 14 points and Andrew Weatherford had eight.