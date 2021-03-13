Minneapolis settles Floyd family's lawsuit for $27M

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd's family over the Black man's death in police custody, as jury selection continued in a former officer's murder trial.

Council members met privately to discuss the settlement, then returned to public session for a unanimous vote in support of the payout. It easily surpassed the $20 million the city approved two years ago to the family of a white woman killed by a police officer.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump called it the largest pretrial settlement ever for a civil-rights claim, and thanked city leaders for "showing you care about George Floyd."

"It's going to be a long journey to justice. This is just one step on the journey to justice," Crump said. "This makes a statement that George Floyd deserved better than what we witnessed on May 25, 2020, that George Floyd's life mattered, and that by extension, Black lives matter."

"Even though my brother is not here, he's here with me in my heart," Philonise Floyd said. "If I could get him back, I would give all this back."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hy1d-I22wFM]

L. Chris Stewart, another attorney who worked with the family, said the size of the settlement "changes evaluations and civil rights for a Black person when they die."

"And what happens is that trickles down to decisions in the communities across this country. When there is a city council or a mayor deciding, 'Oh, should we get rid of no-knock warrants, should we get rid of chokeholds, do we want to change these policies?' They have 27 million reasons now why they should. And that will make decisions happen. That will make accountability happen."

The settlement includes $500,000 for the south Minneapolis neighborhood that includes the 38th and Chicago intersection that has been blocked by barricades since Floyd's death, with a metal sculpture and murals in his honor. The city didn't immediately say how that money would be spent.

Floyd was declared dead May 25 after former officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Floyd's death sparked sometimes violent protests in Minneapolis and beyond and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.

Council President Lisa Bender offered her condolences to Floyd's family after the vote.

"No amount of money can ever address the intense pain or trauma caused by this death to George Floyd's family or to the people of our city," she said. "Minneapolis has been fundamentally changed by this time of racial reckoning, and this city council is united in working together with our community and the Floyd family to equitably reshape our city of Minneapolis."

The family filed the federal civil rights lawsuit in July against the city, Chauvin and three other fired officers charged in his death. It alleged the officers violated Floyd's rights when they restrained him, and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force.

In 2019, Minneapolis agreed to pay $20 million to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an unarmed woman who was shot by an officer after she called 911 to report hearing a possible crime happening behind her home, to settle her family's civil rights lawsuit. Damond was white.

It wasn't immediately clear how the Floyd settlement might affect the trial or the jury now being seated to hear it. Crump said the settlement is a way "to help shape what justice looks like" rather than waiting for a result from a legal system that many Black Americans distrust.

"The one thing we know as Black people ... is there is no guarantee that a police officer will be convicted for killing a Black person unjustly in our country," Crump said. "That's what history has taught us."

Stewart said the civil case "doesn't have anything to do with" the trial.

"Justice doesn't really wait," he said. "It happens when it happens, and it happened today."

Crump and others at the news conference called for any protests during Chauvin's trial to be peaceful. Minneapolis is on edge for potential violence if he is acquitted, with concrete barriers, fencing and barbed wire encircling the courthouse and the National Guard already mobilized.

7 JURORS SEATED

The questioning of jury candidates resumes Monday and continues until 14 are chosen. Two of them will be dismissed once the trial begins before District Judge Peter Cahill.

The seventh juror seated is a single mother who is a high-level executive in the nonprofit sector focused on health care. She took the unusual move of summoning her own attorney to the courthouse.

At one point, the judge halted the live external feed and cleared the courtroom of everyone except the trial participants out of unspecified privacy concerns.

The juror told defense attorney Eric Nelson that she had had professional dealings with Attorney General Keith Ellison's office, but didn't know him personally. She later told prosecution attorney Steve Schleicher that "all of our interactions [with Ellison] were positive at the time" and would have no impact on her ability to be a fair juror.

The woman said the bystander video left her with a somewhat negative view of Chauvin, explaining that "a man died, and I am not sure that's procedure. ... Not all police are bad, but the bad-behavior police need to go."

At the same time, she acknowledged sympathy for Floyd and the officers at the scene that night, saying, "Everyone's lives are changed by this incident ... and it's not easy for anyone."

One prospective juror, a young woman, was quickly excused Friday after explaining that she was starting a new job and attempting to move.

The day's final jury candidate was just as swiftly dismissed and not even questioned after he told the judge that he felt he could not put aside his opinions about the case while hearing the evidence. He added that he is not well-paid and was unsure whether his employer had a policy to help employees who are called away to jury duty.

The first jury candidate to be questioned Friday, a recent college graduate, chose her words carefully as she gave unwavering answers to probing questions.

She was asked about her ability to consider only the evidence presented at trial and not just the widely viewed video.

"What I saw as a human, that did not give me a good impression," said the woman, who disclosed that she participated in a social justice protest in Duluth in the time since Floyd died. "I just couldn't watch it anymore."

Nelson followed with questions about her willingness to accept information about policies that guide police procedure and whether she was willing to listen to both sides. She assured Nelson that she would on both counts if seated. After a brief huddle with his legal team, he used a strike and had the woman dismissed.

The prosecution exercised one of its strikes and dismissed a prospective juror who served in the Army Reserve for eight years and was deployed to Iraq. He was questioned extensively about whether he could give equal weight to the testimony of police officers vs. bystanders at the scene.

"Being in the military, it's easy for bystanders to say how they would react in that situation," the man said, while insisting he would not give law enforcement an edge in credibility. He said the fact that Chauvin also served in the military would not affect his opinion.

The man also attributed to witnesses some of the growing tension and stress in the atmosphere as Floyd was being restrained.

"It seemed like it escalated very quickly," he said, "people yelling, people recording. All the while, police are trying to [retain control] of the situation."

On Thursday, Cahill added a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin following a series of appellate decisions that forced him to walk back two of his previous rulings on the matter.

The move endorsing the contention that Chauvin's actions met the definition of a third-degree murder count was seen by some legal analysts as strategic to winning a conviction but not without potential drawbacks.

The revived count provides jurors more opportunities to convict Chauvin and could be viewed as a compromise between the other charges he faces -- the more serious second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are set to go on trial together Aug. 23 on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Information for this article was contributed by Steve Karnowski and Amy Forliti of The Associated Press; by Holly Bailey and Toluse Olorunnipa of The Washington Post; and by Paul Walsh of the Star Tribune.

