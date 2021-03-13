• Less than a day after announcing he was pondering a run for the U.S. Senate, broadcaster Geraldo Rivera said he will sit this campaign out. "After a 36-hour pondering whirlwind I've decided not to seek public office. Erica and I deeply appreciate the good wishes of those cheering the idea," Rivera said Thursday on Twitter, referring to his wife. Rivera's tweet came 22 hours after he initially said he was "pondering running" for the Ohio seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Rob Portman. After his initial announcement Wednesday, Rivera shot off several others using #Geraldo4Ohio, including one where he stated, "From the Great River to the Great Lake, I'll fight for you." Rivera, 77, has lived in Shaker Heights, Ohio, since 2017 and hosts a radio show in Cleveland. He had a long television career as a reporter and talk show host and is now a "roaming correspondent at large" with the Fox News network. Rivera was a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, but their relationship soured after the 2020 election. Rivera criticized Trump for his refusal to accept his loss to President Joe Biden, saying Trump was acting "like an entitled frat boy." Rivera also toyed with the idea of a Republican Senate run in 2014 in New Jersey. He never became a candidate.

• Adele will share custody of her 8-year-old son and won't be paying child support to her now-ex-husband Simon Konecki, according to divorce documents obtained this week by The Associated Press. The couple separated in August 2019, and Adele filed for divorce the next month. A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce last week. According to the documents, the 32-year-old Adele and the 46-year-old Konecki used mediation to amicably reach the terms of the split. Both waived the right to seek spousal support, and both agreed to joint legal and physical custody of son Angelo, who was born in 2012. The papers say they will seek to resolve any problems without litigation. Adele kept her original legal name, Adele Adkins, during her marriage. The British singing superstar married Konecki, co-founder of Life Water, an eco-friendly brand of bottled water, in May 2018, according to court documents. But she referred to him as "my husband" during a Grammy acceptance speech in 2017, and the two had been a couple for several years when they wed.