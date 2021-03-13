FOOTBALL

NCAA wants to shorten OTs

The NCAA Football Rules Committee on Friday recommended a slight change to overtime rules that would require a team to try a two-point conversion after a touchdown when a game reaches the second overtime instead of the third. The committee also addressed the problem of teams faking injuries to slow an opponent's momentum and blocking below the waist, among other areas. Changes must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss football rules recommendations April 22. The overtime recommendation was based on player safety and intended to reduce the number of plays it takes for a winner to be determined. National coordinator of officials Steve Shaw said overtime games add an average of 16.4 plays to a contest. The new rule would have teams run alternating two-point plays in the third overtime instead of starting another drive at the opponent's 25-yard line. Alternating two-point plays currently start in the fifth overtime. Teams could still choose whether to kick the point after touchdown or run a two-point conversion play in the first overtime.

Niners, Moseley reach deal

The San Francisco 49ers have locked up one of their key cornerbacks before the start of free agency by agreeing to a two-year contract with Emmanuel Moseley before he became a restricted free agent. A person familiar with the deal said Friday on condition of anonymity that Moseley will earn up to $10.1 million under the contract. Putting together a secondary is a high priority for the 49ers this offseason with cornerbacks Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett andK'Waun Williams all eligible to become unrestricted free agents next week. Moseley originally joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2018. He began that season on the practice squad before playing in one game before a shoulder injury ended his season. Moseley started eight of his 12 games last season with 1 interception, 9 passes defensed and 47 tackles.

Turner cut by Chargers

Right guard Trai Turner was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, less than a year after he was acquired in a trade from the Carolina Panthers. Turner was a five-time Pro Bowl selection with the Panthers but didn't have the same success with the Chargers. He missed seven games last season because of knee and groin injuries. Turner started at right guard and allowed 19 quarterback pressures last season (1 sack, 2 quarterback hits and 16 hurries).

Pats bring back Newton

The New England Patriots are completing an agreement to re-sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The one-year deal is worth close to $14 million. The deal was first reported by The Boston Globe. With the new pact, the Patriots bring back the 2015 NFL MVP after an up-and-down 2020 season. The Patriots finished 7-9, missing the postseason for the first time since 2008 when Tom Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener. He appeared in 15 games for the Patriots in 2020. He ran for 12 touchdowns and broke Steve Grogan's 42-year-old single-season franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 592. But he passed for just eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions. His 2,657 passing yards were also the second-worst of his career, better than only the 572 he passed for in 2019 in two games.

BASKETBALL

OKC trades for Mykhailiuk

The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Hamidou Diallo, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The 22-year-old Diallo is averaging a career-best 11.9 points this season. The 6-foot-7 Mykhailiuk, who is 23, is averaging 6.9 points. Detroit recently traded Derrick Rose and bought out Blake Griffin.

TENNIS

Defending champ defeated

Stefanos Tsitsipas' bid to win a third consecutive Open 13 fizzled out when he lost to doubles specialist Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals in Marseille, France, on Friday. Herbert has a career Grand Slam in doubles but in singles is ranked 93rd, compared to fifth for the Australian Open semifinalist Tsitsipas. But the clean-serving Frenchman turned the tables on the big-serving Greek by effectively using serve and volley on the indoor hard-court. He hit eight aces to two, won 79% of his first serves compared to 64% for second-seeded Tsitsipas, and clinched victory with a smart backhand volley at the net. A French finalist is guaranteed, too, since Herbert plays fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert. He won 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) against Arthur Rinderknech, a qualifier ranked 138th.

MOTOR SPORTS

Capps runs best at NHRA

Ron Capps topped the first round of Funny Car qualifying Friday in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series' season-opening Gatornationals at Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway, while 71-year-old John Force struggled in his return. Capps had a pass of 3.895 seconds at 329.02 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Force smoked the tires on his Chevrolet Camaro in a 4.456 at 207.94. The 16-time champion and patriarch of drag racing's first family opted not to race when the NHRA returned in July following a five-month break.

SKIING

Vlhova claims slalom victory

Petra Vlhova is back on course to become the first Slovakian to win skiing's overall World Cup title. Vlhova defended her first-run advantage in a slalom to claim her 20th career victory on Friday in Are, Sweeden. She moved 64 points ahead of Swiss rival Lara Gut-Behrami -- who does not race slaloms -- in the overall standings. Vlhova finished 0.20 seconds ahead of recently crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger and 0.64 ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin. Vlhova led the overall for almost the entire season until Gut-Behrami's recent success in speed events pushed her ahead. Vlhova also added to her lead in the slalom standings, where she's up on Shiffrin by 85 points and Liensberger by 90 points.