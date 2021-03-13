OPINION | WALLY HALL: Turnovers trouble Hogs in 78-71 loss to LSU

There were heroics, but not enough to survive and advance, and the Arkansas Razorbacks lost to Louisiana State in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, 78-71.

Moses Moody had 20 of his 28 points in the first half, and Justin Smith had 15 of his 21 points in the second half. But as a team, the Hogs made only one of 12 from behind the arc, and they went almost 10 minutes without a field goal.

Plus, the Hogs made only 11 of 19 free throws.

Now the Razorbacks go home and wait to see how this affects their NCAA Tournament seeding.

Going into the game, the experts had them as a No. 3 seed in March Madness. Coming out of the game, no one was quick to make a guess, but losing to the Tigers definitely won’t help.

LSU led 64-52 with more than seven minutes to play. The Hogs cut it to 72-69 on a three-point play by Moody with 52 seconds to play.

The momentum, though, had not swung.

The Hogs had the ball and trailed 74-71 with 26 seconds to play, but just 10 seconds later they committed their 11th turnover of the second half. All that was left was for the Tigers to shoot some free throws and for the final clock to sound.