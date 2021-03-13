Patriots convince foe they're best team in 5A

HOT SPRINGS -- Lake Hamilton Coach Scotty Pennington didn't waver when he spoke outside his locker room Friday afternoon.

"Parkview is the best team in Arkansas," Pennington said. "Put that down."

The Patriots are now two games from proving just that after they advanced to the Class 5A boys state tournament semifinals with a 75-65 win over Lake Hamilton at Trojan Arena. Junior Cameron Wallace led Parkview (22-3) with 30 points and seven rebounds.

The Wolves, buoyed by the support of a boisterous crowd that made the 10-mile trip, clawed back after trailing by as many as 13 in the first half to tie things late in the third quarter.

But sophomore Zac Pennington's 24 points, including six three-pointers, weren't enough. Lake Hamilton ran out of steam and Little Rock Parkview closed strong, going 9 for 9 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

"[Making the semifinals] is a really big step," Wallace said. "At the beginning of the year, nobody expected us to be here. They didn't expect us to have a winning season. So, we put that on our backs and we took it and ran with it."

The Patriots jumped out to a 16-6 advantage and led 28-15 with three minutes until halftime. The Wolves were held without a field goal for more than five minutes in the second quarter.

Parkview took advantage of an undersized Lake Hamilton squad, pounding it inside with junior Jeff Kamanga scoring 10 of his 12 points before the break as the Pats led 36-28.

Then, just as they did Wednesday in their 26-point comeback against Vilonia, the Wolves turned it on.

Pennington hit back-to-back three-pointers right out of the locker room to pull Lake Hamilton within four. Minutes later, after freshman Ty Robinson -- who scored 12 and pulled down 7 rebounds -- converted a tough three-point play through traffic, Elijah Smith drilled a wide-open corner three-pointer to level the game at 40-40.

"People forget that this is still a young ballclub," Patriots Coach Scotty Thurman said of his team. "Some of these guys have never been in this situation where they've had to lead the team. So, we're still trying to figure some of those things out. But they've been growing up all year, and this is another moment to try to build on."

Parkview stretched things back out with a 17-7 run over an eight-minute stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters, capped by five consecutive points from Wallace, including a breakaway jam.

"We needed every one of them," Thurman said of Wallace's 30-point performance. "More importantly, I thought he was really engaged on the defensive rebounding at the end of the game ... and he came up with the ones we needed down the stretch."

The Wolves clawed back twice more, pulling to within four with 3:57 to play and then again to five with just under a minute remaining as they got to the line and capitalized on mental errors from Parkview. Lake Hamilton shot 13 of 13 from the free-throw line.

"Our kids just exceeded our expectations," Scotty Pennington said. "They did it all year, they did it in this tournament, they did it today."

In the final seconds, Wallace punctuated the victory with a two-handed jam, punctuating a victory that put his Patriots one step closer to the goal they've discussed for months.

He knew they didn't need the basket. No matter.

"I wanted those 30 points," Wallace said with a smile. "I didn't even know I had 28 points -- my teammates pointed it out to me. And as soon as that happened, I was trying to get that 30-ball."

JONESBORO 55,

MOUNTAIN HOME 37

The Hurricane brought the Bombers' Cinderella run to a halt Friday night as they finished the game on a 35-17 run after things were tied at 20-20 late in the second quarter.

Junior Kavon Pointer led Jonesboro (22-3) with 14 points and five rebounds as the East's No. 1 seed returned to the semifinals for the first time since 2018. Isaac Harrell added 12 for the Hurricane, and both Amarion Wilson and Keyln McBride added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Mountain Home (11-14), which qualified for the state tournament with a 4-7 conference mark, ran out of gas despite 14 points from Mat Jones and 12 from Wyatt Gilbert.