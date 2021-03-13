OPINION | ALYSSA ROSENBERG: Play in the dirt

After a year in quarantine, home likely seems familiar to the point of exhaustion. But whereas last year the cherry trees forming a frothy pink arch over an entire city block offered a terrible, ironic contrast to the refrigerated trucks providing overflow capacity for morgues, my garden feels like the bridge that will carry me through the pandemic’s final weeks and months. If routine activities are slow to resume outside my fence, I can still foster an explosion of new life inside it.

I’m not alone, and invite any reluctant or space-pressed gardeners to join our numbers.

As an activity, outdoor gardening has the advantage of being mentally and physically distracting in excellent proportion to one another. Take weeding. Not only do you have to bend down, but if you don’t grasp and yank an invader properly, you may end up without the roots, leaving the problem to trouble you another day.

Calling such chores mindless is the point: Weeding, raking, watering and other mundane garden tasks require just enough precision and effort to keep worries in their place for an hour or so.

That sort of distraction is a particular balm when the world is the way it is right now. None of us can go back in time and design a national vaccine rollout strategy. But our accumulated nervous energy goes nicely toward filling a bag with dandelion taproots and other invasive ephemera.

Above all, gardening is a great lesson in resilience, which is to say, both the inevitability of failure and the new opportunities that lie beyond each minor disaster. I am currently killing a miniature rose bush in a pot that already claimed the life of an orchid this winter.

I told myself that the lack of drainage that sent the orchid to its death could be remedied by a layer of rocks and horticultural charcoal this time around. But just because hope springs eternal doesn’t mean plants will. As the last year has demonstrated, some losses can’t be healed with a vase-full of homegrown flowers.

As the late Washington Post gardening columnist Henry Mitchell wrote, disappointment and delight are often twinned.

“We all know by now that as irises and roses and peonies reach a great climax we are likely to have a storm so severe it batters flower stalks and blooms to nothing. So we are braced for it,” he reminded readers. “And then there will come a day in which things we do not expect all bloom together and the light is of some curious quality and all things take on a glow and richness that transfigures them.” When that transformation comes for the world at large, we won’t forget the shattering days that preceded it. But at least we can start enriching the soil in our own gardens, in hopes our exhaustion and despair can someday feed something beautiful.