Policy targets burden of children at border

BALTIMORE -- The Biden administration hopes to relieve the strain of thousands of unaccompanied children arriving at the southern border by ending a Trump-era order that discouraged potential family sponsors from coming forward to care for them.

The 2018 policy called on the Department of Health and Human Services to provide information about family sponsors to immigration authorities, a move that discouraged parents and other relatives from stepping forward out of fear they would be deported.

A senior administration official said Friday that the department is not a law enforcement agency and that the goal of Friday's announcement was to encourage family members and other sponsors to step forward. U.S. authorities have noted a 60% increase in children crossing the southwest border alone between January and February to more than 9,400. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Much of the policy has already been chipped away at through lawsuits and other directives, but administration officials said its full repeal sends a more forceful message.

The move is another step to repeal policies of former President Donald Trump that discouraged people from seeking refuge in the U.S. after it became the world's most popular destination for asylum-seekers in 2017. Most notably, the Biden administration is unwinding a policy that made asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for court hearings in the United States, About 1,000 people with active cases have been admitted to the U.S. to await the outcome of their claims, with 25,000 or so eligible to come in the coming months.

Earlier this week, the administration announced it was resuming a program that Trump ended that makes it easier for Central American children to join their parents in the United States. Under the Central American minors policy, children can apply for legal status in the United States in their own countries instead of making the dangerous journey to the U.S. border with Mexico.

Biden administration officials said Friday that they do not have the ability to quickly add thousands of shelter beds to care for the record numbers of migrant teens and children stuck in crowded Border Patrol stations, as the new administration struggles to care for the soaring number of families and unaccompanied minors crossing from Mexico each day.

In recent days more than 3,500 unaccompanied teens and children have been stranded in steel-and-concrete detention cells designed for adults, waiting for shelter beds to open up, the latest Department of Homeland Security figures show. The children are spending an average of 108 hours in Border Patrol stations before transfer to the shelters run by the Health and Human Services Department, well in excess of the 72-hour limit required by law. More than 130 children have been waiting 10 days in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Biden officials who spoke to reporters Friday on the condition that their names not be published said they are working urgently to accelerate the release of the children to parents and other relatives living in the United States, but this week they have increased their shelter capacity by only about 200 beds.

The refugee office of the Health and Human Services Department is currently receiving three times more teens and children than the number it's releasing, internal figures show.

The backup has produced a ballooning crisis for the Biden administration as the president seeks to advance a major immigration bill that would provide a path to U.S. citizenship for millions of migrants who lack legal status. Biden has promised to quickly rebuild the immigration system and make it more humane, and prominent Republicans have been criticizing his approach. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and a group of Republican members plan to travel Monday to south Texas to assess the crisis themselves.

Biden officials say they are working to address the root causes of irregular migration and rebuild the U.S. asylum system. But they have not proposed new enforcement measures and say they do not have the ability to rapidly expand their shelter network, as most sites require approval from state regulators.

The administration is looking at Fort Lee, a military base in central Virginia, and Moffett Field, a NASA site in California, but the Health and Human Services Department must provide Congress with 15 days notice before opening a new temporary facility, officials said Friday. That has not yet occurred.

"We are also required to notify Congress before we make a formal site assessment to see if a location is suitable for children," a senior administration official said. "Any coming online for any facility is going to take weeks from that initial assessment."

BORDER VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT

The administration is also scrambling to find staff who can help the Customs and Border Protection agency handle the surge. On Thursday night, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency sent an urgent email to senior staff members asking for volunteers quickly to deploy to U.S. border stations and tent sites where holding cells are crammed beyond capacity.

"This situation mandates immediate action to protect the life and safety of federal personnel and the aliens in custody," wrote Michael Meade, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency's acting assistant director for field operations, in an email obtained by The Washington Post.

"Start and end dates are TBD, but could begin as soon as this weekend at locations along the SWB, most likely Texas," Meade wrote, referring to the southwest border. He also told staff members that the emergency conditions could persist, adding, "It is anticipated that the enforcement actions will continue to grow over the coming months."

The number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border shot up to more than 4,200 per day this week, nearly double the volume in January, the most recent statistics show. The Customs and Border Protection agency is on pace to make more than 120,000 arrests and detentions in March, which would make it one of the busiest months in recent decades.

Meade told senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials that the border protection agency needs immediate help guarding families and minors who crossed without their parents.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have converted two detention centers in south Texas into rapid-processing hubs for parents arriving with children, with the goal of releasing them into the U.S. interior within 72 hours.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said more than 900 volunteers from across the department traveled to the border during the 2019 crisis, when the border protection agency detained nearly 1 million migrants during a historic influx of families. His request this week was aimed primarily at employees capable of performing administrative support functions, not law-enforcement-related duties.

One official who received the email said it was the first time the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency's Enforcement and Removal Operations branch has received a call for volunteers to deploy to the border. The agency deployments during previous migration waves were mandatory, and officers typically aid the agency by helping facilitate the release of migrants with GPS monitoring devices and other logistical needs.

Immigration officials referred inquiries to the Homeland Security Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Biden administration has issued new guidelines to immigration officers directing them to focus on a narrower set of priorities: national security threats, recent border-crossers and criminal offenders with aggravated felony convictions.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak and Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press; and by Nick Miroff of The Washington Post.