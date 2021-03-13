Program offers youths classes, second chance

Pine Bluff is launching a new youth program, the Second Chance Initiative.

This program is being offered to teens through a partnership with the city, Southeast Arkansas College, the Sixth Division Juvenile Court, and retired Major League Baseball All-Star Torii Hunter and his wife, Katrina, both Pine Bluff natives.

Through the Second Chance Initiative, teens involved in the juvenile court system will be able to complete learning courses at SEARK. Teens between the ages of 14 and 17 are eligible for participation, with courses set to begin Tuesday, according to a news release from Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington's office.

Courses will include financial literacy, customer service training and conflict resolution, which will be facilitated by SEARK instructors. The program will also provide teens with employment opportunities and college readiness support.

"We are grateful to our community partners for their commitment to this effort, including the generous support of the Hunter family," according to the release. "It is our shared belief that every child who enters the juvenile court system, as a result of minor offenses, deserves a second chance. Programs of this nature are critical as we seek to disrupt the school to prison pipeline and provide our teens with the opportunities they need to succeed."