Shots going to homebound Floridians

MIAMI -- Florida senior citizens who cannot leave their homes but are in need of a covid-19 shot have a new way to sign up for an appointment.

Those who qualify can email HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com with their name and phone number and they will be contacted about setting up an appointment, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which is tasked with the state's vaccine distribution.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new scheduling system on Twitter late Thursday and said it was a new way for senior citizens to "have the vaccine come directly to them." On Monday, the state's vaccine age requirement of 65 will drop to 60.

The program is meant to help get vaccines to senior citizens who are unable to leave home or bed. The state has not announced if there will also be a phone number that homebound senior citizens or their caregivers can call to schedule a vaccination.

The state has been using strike teams to vaccinate homebound senior citizens across the state. Some of the senior citizens who have been vaccinated include Holocaust survivors and veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion.

The city of Miami and Miami-Dade County have also administered vaccines to senior citizens in public housing and those who receive county services.