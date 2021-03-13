State directs city to fix 6 bridges

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has mandated the city of Pine Bluff make repairs to various bridges throughout the city for public safety.

Larry Matthews, Pine Bluff's economic and community development director, said six bridges will need to be fixed.

"The state is in charge of all bridges throughout the state, and on an annual basis they inspect all of the bridges around the state," said Matthews during a Public Works meeting Friday held via Zoom. "They will mandate to the city when those bridges are in need of repair."

The work will be paid for out of the city's Street Department budget, but the budget will only allow up to three bridges to be restored.

Those bridges are located on 34th Avenue, Hazel Street and Kentucky Street at an estimated cost of $389,077.

An ordinance waiving competitive bidding and authorizing the mayor to contract McClelland Consulting Engineers Inc. to repair the bridges will be presented to the City Council on Monday.

Matthews said the company is already under contract for another project, the 28th Avenue bridge.

According to the ordinance, McClelland has the expertise and capacity to perform the needed services.

"They will bid the project," said Matthews. "They will have oversight over construction, and they will certify the final product."

Though no time frame has been given by the highway department as to when the projects must be completed, Matthews said he wants to at least get the three least-expensive projects done first.

How the other three bridges will be paid for is unknown, as a Main Street bridge alone will cost roughly $1 million.

Matthews said the bridge repairs won't affect street drainage, and the department already has overlay work planned.

There are hundreds of bridges in Arkansas that are structurally deficient, functionally obsolete or substandard, and they are put into those categories for a variety of reasons. A bridge that was built at one width may be considered functionally obsolete if new bridge designs call for a wider design, for instance. Even a bridge that has crumbling concrete and exposed rebar may not pose a risk for drivers, but it is considered structurally deficient because of the high cost of maintaining it.

A spokesman with the highway department has said that all the bridges the state oversees are safe to travel on or otherwise they would be closed.