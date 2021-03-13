BASKETBALL

UCA defeats Lamar, moves to semifinals

Carley Hudspeth scored 15 points and Lucy Ibeh added 13 points as the University of Central Arkansas, the No. 5 seed in the Southland Conference Tournament, defeated No. 4 seed Lamar 69-55 on Friday in Katy, Texas.

The Sugar Bears (13-13) will face top-seeded Stephen F. Austin at 1 p.m. Central today in the semifinals.

Hannah Langhi added 12 points for the Sugar Bears.

UCA shot 49% (24 of 49) from the floor Friday and held Lamar to 32% shooting (17 of 54).

The game was tied 25-25 at halftime, but UCA would take a 44-43 lead entering the fourth quarter. UCA extended the lead to 52-47 after an Ayanna Trigg basket with 6:30 remaining. Lamar pulled within 59-55 on two free throws from Micaela Wilson, but a Briana Trigg jumper with 1:21 made it 61-55.

Jadyn Pimentel led Lamar (10-14) with 15 points. Angel Hastings chipped in with 13 points.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas wins at South Carolina

Mary Haff allowed one run on six hits and struck out 10 in a complete-game effort to lead the No. 19 University of Arkansas softball team to a 4-1 victory over No. 20 South Carolina in the teams' SEC opener on Friday in Columbia, S.C.

Haff improved to 11-1 this season.

Braxton Burnside hit her 12th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth inning, to lead the Razorbacks (18-2, 1-0 SEC). Linnie Malkin also homered Friday, hitting her eighth home run of the season in the sixth inning.

Burnside's two-run home run gave the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning. After South Carolina cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning on Aaliyah White's RBI single, Arkansas made it 4-1 in the top of the sixth inning with Malkin's home run and a pinch-hit RBI single from Lauren Graves.

Arkansas and South Carolina meet in the second game of the three-game series at 1 p.m. Central today.

BASEBALL

UALR loses at Auburn

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock was held to three hits in a 7-0 loss at Auburn on Friday in Auburn, Ala.

Tyler Williams and Nathan Lyons each had a double, and Jorden Hussein singled for the Trojans (5-6).

Auburn led 1-0 after the first inning and 2-0 after the second inning. The Tigers scored five runs -- all with two outs -- in the fifth inning to pull away from the Trojans, 7-0.

Aaron Funk (0-2) took the loss for UALR. Funk allowed 7 runs, 3 earned, on 6 hits, while striking out 4 and walking 2.

Cody Greenhill (2-0) pitched five scoreless innings for Auburn, allowing 3 hits with one walk and 5 strikeouts. Tyler Miller and Cam Hill each had two hits to lead the Tigers (9-4).

UCA falls in 11 innings

The University of Central Arkansas lost to Abilene Christian 9-8 in 11 innings Friday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

The Bears (3-5, 0-1 Southland Conference) had a season-high 18 hits, but stranded 12 runners, including one each in the ninth, 10th and 11th innings.

The Wildcats (9-3, 1-0) scored the game-winning run on a fielder's choice ground ball by Grayson Tatrow in the top of the 11th inning.

UCA overcame an 8-1 deficit in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game at 8-8 in the seventh inning when Kolby Johnson came home on a wild pitch.

Beau Orlando had three hits to lead the Bears. Christian Brasher finished with two hits and scored two runs.

UAPB loses SWAC opener

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff lost its first Southwestern Athletic Conference game of the season, losing 11-1 at Texas Southern on Friday in Houston.

The Golden Lions (0-8, 0-1) were held to three hits. Andrew Enwiya homered in the top of the second inning for the Golden Lions' only run.

Humberto Maldonado and Lawrence Noble also had a hit apiece for UAPB in addition to Enwiya's home run.

Oscar Ponce went 3 for 5, including a home run, to lead Texas Southern (4-10, 4-0) offensively.

ATHLETICS

McCants leaving ASU for UCF

Arkansas State University associate athletic for development Carlos McCants announced Friday that he accepted the same position at the University of Central Florida. The former Red Wolves receiver joins former ASU athletic director Terry Mohajir at the school in Orlando, Fla.

McCants was hired to the athletic department in 2015 after a playing career at ASU in which he won three Sun Belt Conference titles and two bowl games with the Red Wolves from 2010-13. He was elevated to his role in development in 2018.

Mohjair was hired as the athletic director at Central Florida on Feb. 10, leaving Jonesboro after nearly nine years at his alma mater.

