Tools & Toys: Coco Loom Turkish Towels and DryZzz

Coco Loom Turkish Towels

What's to love: Not only useful, but beautiful — with a collection of designs by artists from the United States, England and Turkey.

What does it do: The 100% cotton lightweight towels are made in Denizli, Turkey, using traditional and modern weaving techniques. Each comes with its own travel pouch making it easy to throw in a backpack or the car for a trip to the beach or a picnic. The towels are pretty enough to use as a shawl or to drape over the back of a chair. In addition to the artists' designed towels, the company also has towels with traditional and geometric patterns. Prices vary. See all the designs at cocoloom.co.

DryZzz

What's to love: A pillowcase made for people who go to bed with wet hair. One side is made of normal pillowcase material while the other side is a microfiber towel with a waterproof liner.

What does it do: The towel side absorbs moisture while the liner protects the pillow from moisture, mold and mildew. Not going to bed with wet hair? Just flip to the other side. The pillowcase is machine washable and is available in several styles. The white standard case sells for $21.95; a satin version sells for $31.95. Find out more at dryzzz.com.