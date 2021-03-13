UAM to begin NCAA play

MONTICELLO -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello men's basketball team is making its third appearance in the NCAA Division II tournament and its first since the 2016-17 season. The Weevils enter as the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Oklahoma Baptist in the South Central Region Quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament at 6 p.m. today.

This is the first meeting between the conference foes this season and the 11th all-time. UAM leads the series 6-4, but has not beaten Oklahoma Baptist since 2018.

The Weevils won their first Great American Conference tournament championship 75-74 over Southern Arkansas on Sunday. Dajuan Jones earned tournament Most Valuable Player, while Miles Daniels and Denzel McDuffey were also voted to the All-Tournament team.

The trio of Weevils also garnered All-GAC recognition. Jones earned first team honors while Daniels and McDuffey were each named second team All-GAC.

UAM is averaging 75.1 points per game while holding opponents to 66.3 points per game for the top ranked scoring margin in the GAC (plus-8.8). The Weevils' scoring defense rates 17th in the country and second in the conference.

UAM leads the conference shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc, which also ranks 17th in the nation. The Weevils also lead the league in free throw percentage (74.7%) and rate third in overall field-goal percentage on 45.5%.

On defense, the Weevils are the best in the GAC and 13th nationally in forcing turnovers at 16.5 per contest. UAM holds the 10th best turnover margin in the nation at 4.1. The Weevils are also second in the GAC and 18th in the country holding opponents to 30.5% on 3-pointers.

UAM has four players that average at least 10.0 points per game in Daniels (15.4), Jones (13.8), McDuffey (13.6) and Lemmie Howard (10.2).

Daniels leads the conference in total 3-pointers made (68), 3-pointers per game (3.4) and 3-point percentage (45.9). His 68 three-pointers rate third in the country while his 3.4 3-pointers per game land him at eighth in the nation.

Jones leads the league in free throws made (105) and is fourth in free-throw percentage (82.0). His 105 made free throws is the eighth most in the nation. He also ranks second in assists (118) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.31) in the conference. His 5.9 assists per game is good for seventh in the country and second in the GAC.

Defensively, McDuffey and Howard lead the charge for the Weevils. McDuffey ranks fourth in the conference in steals (33). Howard leads the team with 20 blocks while McDuffey follows with 18.

McDuffey paces UAM with 162 rebounds, ranking fourth in the GAC and 27th nationally. His 6.25 defensive rebounds per game rate third in the conference and 47th in the country.

Oklahoma Baptist was the GAC Western Division champion and is 15-5 overall.

Jarius Hicklen leads the Bison with 16.4 points per game, including shooting 43% from 3-point range, while Brantly Thompson pours in 14.2 points per game. Harrison Stoddart also averages 14.2 points a game to go along with 7.6 rebounds. Jaquan Simms rounds out the top scorers for Oklahoma Baptist with 10.9 points per game.

Tipoff for Saturday's matchup is set for 6 p.m. at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. It's available online at lonestarconferencenetwork.com/lcu/?bfplayvid=247181 and on KHBM-FM 93.7.