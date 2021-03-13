U.S. urged by allies to release vaccine it isn't using

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's administration is stockpiling tens of millions of doses of a covid-19 vaccine whose authorization in the U.S. remains uncertain, frustrating U.S. allies who say those doses should be used now to save lives overseas.

The standoff is part of a growing global debate over who should have access to hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine that pharmaceutical companies are churning out in the U.S.

A two-dose vaccine from AstraZeneca has received emergency clearance from the European Union and World Health Organization but not from the U.S. Now America's partners are prodding Biden to release the supply, noting that the administration has lined up enough doses of three authorized vaccines to cover every American adult by the end of May and the entire U.S. population by the end of July.

AstraZeneca says the U.S.-produced vaccines are owned by the U.S. government and that sending them overseas would require White House approval.

"We understand other governments may have reached out to the U.S. government about donation of AstraZeneca doses, and we've asked the U.S. government to give thoughtful consideration to these requests," Gonzalo Vina, a spokesman for AstraZeneca, said in a statement.

EU member states' ambassadors discussed the challenge this week. The German government said Friday that it was in contact with U.S. officials about vaccine supplies but stressed that the European Commission has the lead when it comes to procuring shots for member states.

Well over 10 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine are stockpiled in the U.S.

"We want to be oversupplied and overprepared," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday, so Americans can still be swiftly vaccinated in the event of unforeseen issues with the production timeline.

"We have not provided doses from the U.S. government to anyone," she said.

Asked about the stockpiled vaccine, White House covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said, "We have a small inventory of AstraZeneca so, if approved, we can get that inventory out to the American people as quickly as possible." He said the U.S. was following the same procedure it used for the authorized vaccines.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement marking one year since the World Health Organization declared covid-19 a pandemic that "the global vaccination campaign represents the greatest moral test of our times."

Ensuring that all people are vaccinated -- and "many low-income countries have not yet received a single dose" -- is essential to restart the global economy "and help the world move from locking down societies to locking down the virus," he said.

Guterres reiterated his call for covid-19 vaccines to be seen as "a global public good."

"The world needs to unite to produce and distribute sufficient vaccines for all, which means at least doubling manufacturing capacity around the world," he said. "That effort must start now."

Meanwhile, the WHO granted an emergency-use listing Friday for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international Covax effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies.

The U.N. health agency said "the ample data from large clinical trials" shows the J&J vaccine is effective in adult populations. The emergency-use listing comes a day after the European Medicines Agency recommended the shot be given the green light across the 27-country European Union.

"As new vaccines become available, we must ensure they become part of the global solution and not another reason some countries and people are left further behind," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a Friday news briefing. WHO has previously signed off on the vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca.

A study that spanned three continents found the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 85% effective in protecting against severe illness, hospitalizations and death. That protection remained strong even in countries like South Africa where variants have been identified that appear to be less susceptible to other licensed vaccines, including the one made by AstraZeneca.

The U.N.-backed Covax effort previously announced it had an initial agreement with Johnson & Johnson to provide 500 million doses, but that is not legally binding.

Information for this article was contributed by Danika Kirka, Frank Jordans and Lauran Neergaard of The Associated Press.

