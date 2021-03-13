Whitmore, again, poised to make major statement

HOT SPRINGS -- Whitmore and his routine have yet to get old at Oaklawn.

Whitmore's trainer and co-owner Ron Moquett oversaw production of the 7-year-old gelded son of Pleasantly Perfect's first script, then the first major rewrite. Now a new story line is unfolding after Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's snowiest winter on record.

To this point, Whitmore has rarely missed a mark.

Six other horses, 4 years old and up, are entered to face Whitmore in Oaklawn's $200,000, 6-furlong Hot Springs Stakes today. Post time for the Hot Springs is scheduled for 4:45 p.m.

The Hot Springs is one of five stakes races on Oaklawn's card, including the Grade III, $350,000 1 1/16-mile Azeri Stakes for fillies and mares, 4 years old and up.

Whitmore's last start gave him his most significant win to date, when he finished 3 1/4 lengths in front of second-place C Z Rocket in the Grade I Breeders' Cup 6-furlong Sprint Championship at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 7. The victory cemented his Eclipse Award as the 2020 champion male sprinter.

C Z Rocket, a son of City Zip trained by Peter Miller, is also set to make the Hot Springs his first 2021 start. Florent Geroux is listed to ride C Z Rocket.

Moquett said from the start of this season he wanted to race Whitmore in the Hot Springs, which he has won four consecutive times since 2017, a record run for any horse in any of Oaklawn's stakes races. He is also targeting the Grade III Count Fleet Sprint Handicap on April 10, which he has won three times, including last season.

The new twist for Whitmore this season is 11 days of training missed because of record snowfall in February.

"It's basically a rematch of the top two horses in the Breeders' Cup," Moquett said. "One of us got to train in Southern California and never missed a day. The other of us was in the barn for 11 days. The advantage of physical fitness ought to go to the other horse."

No matter the circumstances, Moquett knows C Z Rocket is always a challenge.

"It's not like we're going out there against lesser horses," Moquett said. "We're literally going to have to run against a horse who was second in the $2 million Breeders' Cup. There is no room for error."

Geroux said he likes C Z Rocket's chance.

"Of course," Geroux said. "We were close in the Breeders' Cup last year, and now we're both coming off a layoff."

Engage, a 6-year-old son of Into Mischief from the barn of Steve Asmussen, won the Grade II Phoenix Stakes at Keeneland in 2019, and finished fourth in the Breeders' Cup Sprint at Santa Anita Park later the same year.

Engage outran Whitmore in his Phoenix win.

Joe Talamo is Engage's listed rider. Talamo rode Whitmore to his win in the Count Fleet last season, and he said he understands the place Whitmore has held at Oaklawn since the horse's first act at the track in 2016.

"Whitmore started his career here," Talamo said. "He's run, what, the last five or six years in a row here pretty much. He's definitely a fun horse to watch run just because he brings it every time."

Geroux knows, too.

"He's a great horse, for sure," he said. "A four-time winner of the Hot Springs. He means a lot to his trainer and also to the fans here. I wouldn't mind crashing the party."

Ricardo Santana Jr. is set to ride Whitmore.

"I feel like Whitmore is doing very well," Moquett said. "He is coming into the race with two less works than he usually has because of the weather. We're just going to have to figure out how much that affects him."

10 The Hot Springs.

Purse $200,000, 6 furlongs, 4-yearolds and up

* *WHITMORE returns to his favorite track after winning the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. He won this stake last season and always fires fresh. C Z ROCKET finished second at a shorter price than Whitmore in the BC Sprint, which snapped a five-race winning streak. FLAGSTAFF was narrowly defeated by the second selection in a pair of graded stake races in California, and he is wearing blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Whitmore Santana Moquett 8-5

7 C Z Rocket Geroux Miller 2-1

2 Flagstaff Rosario Sadler 9-2

3 Mr. Jagermeister Bowen Lund 10-1

1 Boldor Cabrera Asmussen 5-1

4 Engage Talamo Asmussen 8-1

5 Firecrow Vazquez Moquett 15-1