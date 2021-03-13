Work on I-30 lanes to affect traffic in Little Rock

Work on Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closings on the Little Rock end of the corridor for parts of five days beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The following travel impacts are scheduled in Little Rock, weather permitting:

• Third Street westbound between Ferry and Sherman streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and continuing daily through the same hours through Friday.

• Right lane and sidewalk at East Fourth and Cumberland streets in Little Rock will be closed during the same hours and days. Signs will provide detour routes for pedestrians. Some street parking will be affected.

• The northbound I-30 frontage road between East Seventh and East Sixth streets in Little Rock will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday and continuing daily during the same hours through Friday. Traffic will be detoured east around the closing.

• Eastbound and westbound I-30 will have lane closings between Interstate 630 and the I-30/Cantrell Road interchange from 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday and continuing daily during the same hours through Thursday. Multiple lane closings will be limited from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.