8 deaths reported in Afghan car bombing

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A car bomb killed at least eight people and wounded 47 in Afghanistan's western Herat province, officials said Saturday. Hours later, the U.N. condemned an "alarming" increase in attacks targeting civilians in the country.

The death toll in the explosion late Friday, which also destroyed 14 houses, is expected to rise because several of the injured were in critical condition, said Rafiq Sherzai, a spokesman for the provincial hospital.

One among the dead and 11 of the injured were members of the Afghan security forces while the remainder were civilians, including women and children, said Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian.

No one immediately claimed responsibility.

Within hours of the attack, the U.N. Security Council at a news briefing in New York condemned an "alarming" increase in attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan even as the Taliban and the Afghan government hold on-again, off-again talks in Qatar. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for many of the targeted killings.

"These heinous attacks have targeted civil servants, the judiciary, the media, health care and humanitarian workers, including women in prominent positions, those who protect and promote human rights, and ethnic and religious minorities," the Security Council said.

A security official inspects the scene of a car-bomb attack Saturday in Herat province, west of Kabul, that killed at least eight people and injured 47. Since the U.S. signed a peace agreement with the Taliban, violence in Afghanistan has spiked, with poverty and high unemployment leading to more crime. (AP/Hamed Sarfarazi)

Protesters attack Iran coast guard site

TEHRAN, Iran -- Protesters attacked a coast guard station in southern Iran after a patrol from the force shot and killed a fuel smuggler, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported Saturday.

The report said the incident happened Friday when coast guard patrols shot at vessels smuggling fuel to neighboring countries, killing at least one smuggler.

Fars didn't identify the person killed but said he was a 31-year-old man aboard one of the vessels.

Gen. Hossein Dehaki, chief of the coast guard in southern Hormozgan province, was quoted in the Fars report as saying an undetermined number of people later attacked the coast guard station in the Kouhestak district. He said several coast guard members were injured and that the crowd damaged cars, vessels and equipment.

Dehaki said calm was restored to the district, located some 700 miles south of the capital, Tehran, by late Friday afternoon.

The violence came two weeks after at least three alleged fuel smugglers in neighboring Sistan and Baluchestan province were killed in clashes and a crowd of people attacked the local governor's office in the town of Saravan near the border with Pakistan.

Jordanian resigns after hospital deaths

SALT, Jordan -- Jordan's health minister stepped down Saturday after at least seven patients in a hospital covid-19 ward died because of a shortage of oxygen supplies, state media reported.

Hours later, King Abdullah II arrived at the Salt government hospital to help calm angry families who had gathered outside.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh ordered an investigation into the deaths early Saturday morning at the hospital in the town of Salt, 13 miles north of the capital, Amman.

King Abdullah has ordered that the hospital's director be suspended, according to Al-Mamlaka TV, which added that all of the dead were coronavirus patients.

The Al-Rai newspaper confirmed that Health Minister Nathir Obeidat had resigned.

About 150 relatives of the patients gathered outside the hospital, which was surrounded by a large deployment of police and security officers, who prevented the families from entering.

The oxygen outage lasted for more than 40 minutes, according to the reports.

Moscow police detain forum attendees

MOSCOW -- Police in Moscow detained about 200 people participating in a forum of independent members of municipal councils on Saturday, an action that came amid a multipronged crackdown on dissent by Russian authorities.

Police showed up at the gathering shortly after it opened at a Moscow hotel, saying all those present would be detained for taking part in an event organized by an "undesirable" organization. A police officer leading the raid said the detained individuals would be taken to police precincts and charged with administrative violations.

Moscow police said in a statement that they moved to stop the meeting because it violated coronavirus restrictions, as many participants failed to wear masks. They said about 200 participants were detained, some of them allegedly members of an unspecified "undesirable" organization.

OVD-Info, an independent group monitoring arrests and political repression, posted a list of more than 180 people who were detained. They included Ilya Yashin, an opposition politician who leads one of Moscow's municipal districts; former Yekaterinburg Mayor Yevgeny Roizman; and Moscow municipal council member Yulia Galyamina.

"Their goal was to scare people away from engaging in politics," Andrei Pivovarov, a politician who helped organize the forum, said in a video recorded while he was in a police van.