Aces in the Hole

LINDA DOHERTY, No. 11, Diamondhead Golf Course (Hot Springs), 9-iron. Witnesses: Toni Fitch, Lucy Furrer, Cindy Sacker

TOM GATTIN, No. 14, Desoto Golf Club (Hot Springs Village), 141 yards, 6-hybrid. Witnesses: Greg Clark, Vernon Miles

ROBERT PIERINI, No. 3, Sheridan Country Club, 109 yards, 9-iron. Witness: Roy Lamb

ALBATROSS

DOUG WHITE, Par 4, No. 14, The Greens at North Hills (Sherwood), 234 yards. Witnesses: Will Hornburg, Andrew Caswell and Stevie Cruickshank.

