Argument linked to shooting

A 66-year-old man was found shot to death on Saturday afternoon after having apparently gotten into an argument with another man, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

The Police Department said it was in the early stages of the investigation, reporting that at 2:24 p.m., officers were called to the Beech Street Apartments at 2103 S. Beech in reference to a man having been shot. Officers located Edson Jones, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, near the back of the parking lot. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner's office.

According to detectives, the shooting apparently stemmed from an argument between Jones and another male who has not been positively identified at this time.

This is the fourth homicide for Pine Bluff this year.