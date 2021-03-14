Sections
At The Post

Today at 4:10 a.m.

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 5,500

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $15,950,471

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $879,674

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $15,070797

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:40 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:40 a.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Two jockeys won three races apiece Saturday.

Ricardo Santana took the first race with Fouette ($6.60, $3.60, $3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.76; the third race with American Mandate ($6.40, $3.80, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.25; and the seventh race with Silver State ($4.40, $3.00, $2.10), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.73.

Florent Geroux took the fifth race with Shedaresthedevil ($5.60, $3.00, $2.20), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.57; the eighth race with Special Reserve ($18.20, $7.80, $5.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.39; and the 10th race with C Z Rocket ($7.20, $3.40, $2.400), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.04.

