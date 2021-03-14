Burnside's extra HR runs UA streak to 18

Braxton Burnside's two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning gave the No. 19 University of Arkansas softball team a 7-5 victory over No. 20 South Carolina on Saturday at Carolina Softball Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

Sam Torres led off the top of the 10th with a walk before Burnside followed with her 14th home run of the season and her second of the game. Mary Haff (12-1) set the side down in order in the bottom of the inning to give the Razorbacks (19-2, 2-0 SEC) their 18th consecutive victory.

Arkansas led 2-0 on a solo home run by Burnside and an RBI double by Kayla Green in the top of the third.

South Carolina took the lead in the bottom of the inning by scoring four runs off Arkansas starter Lauren Howell.

The Razorbacks tied the score in the top of the sixth on a pair of unearned runs. With two outs, Arkansas loaded the bases on a South Carolina error, a single by Burnside and a walk to Danielle Gibson. Green walked to force in a run before Linnie Malkin singled in Burnside to make it 4-4.

The teams swapped runs in the seventh, with Arkansas scoring another unearned run and the Gamecocks (13-5, 0-2) scoring off Haff to tie the game 5-5.

The game remained that way before Burnside's heroics in the top of the 10th.

Arkansas banged out 13 hits, with Gibson going 5 for 5 and Burnside 3 for 6. Aly Manzo contributed two hits, and Torres scored a pair of runs for the Razorbacks.

Kenzi Maguire had three of South Carolina's eight hits.

Haff went 5 innings, allowing 3 hits and striking out 4, in the relief effort.