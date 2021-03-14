Crowd eager to get long-awaited shots

The Geres lost one parent. They are determined not to lose another.

Terry and Melody Gere, both 53, were two of the 853 people who got their first covid-19 vaccine shots Friday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Terry Gere said he lost his father-in-law in November, so he and his wife were eager to get their vaccinations.

"We've taken it very seriously," he said while sitting and waiting for his shot to be administered. "My mother-in-law, who is 82, she's had her second shot so when our grouping opened up on Monday, we were on it."

"Yes, they finally lowered it for caregivers," said Melody Gere, who also got her shot and was waiting the 15 minutes to make sure she didn't have an adverse reaction from it. "We've been watching every few days to see when they would add caregivers to the list."

The Geres, along with hundreds of others, were in the main banquet areas of the convention center, which has become vaccine central for the Pine Bluff area. The space has been used for giving shots over the past couple of months. It provides a roomy area for accommodating large groups of individuals getting their shots and then waiting a few minutes before they leave.

Lelan Stice, a pharmacist and owner of Doctor's Orders Pharmacy -- with locations in Pine Bluff, White Hall and Star City -- has been a driving force in getting shots out to the public. Asked if he ever thought he would become the vaccines guru for the area, he demurred.

"Not in any stretch of the imagination," he said.

But Stice was proactive in his approach to the task.

"We did all of the paperwork, and we bought the ultra-cold freezer," he said, "which was lucky because no one else in the county did."

The freezer was key to getting the first shots disbursed because the first vaccine available was the one made by Pfizer. It has to be kept at super low temperatures and has a short shelf life.

All in all, Stice said that including the convention center vaccine events, his clinics or at other off-site locations, he has administered around 14,000 doses to close to 8,000 patients.

At Friday's event -- which was coordinated by Stice, Mayor Shirley Washington's office and state Rep. Vivian Flowers -- there were 753 appointments and another 100 people who were volunteering and also got their first doses. The vaccine used that day was the one made by Moderna, which is much easier to handle than the Pfizer vaccine.

In the early going of the vaccine rollout, which started in January, Stice said he was getting 1,200 doses a week of the Pfizer vaccine. Then he was given the Moderna vaccine, but his allotment dropped to 600 doses a week.

"But some places were not moving fast enough, so they switched us back to Pfizer and we started getting 2,300 doses a week," he said, adding that he could give as many as 3,000 doses a week if he had that much to give.

"We schedule 420 a day at the clinic on 28th Avenue, including volunteers," Stice said. "The most we've ever done was a thousand, and that was right after the snowstorm and a lot of people needed to catch up. We also did 400 second doses that day at an off-site location. That was a big day."

Stice said he will also be getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will begin administering it Monday at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to college employees.

Many of those who showed up for shots Friday were newly eligible individuals. Just recently, Gov. Asa Hutchinson dropped the eligibility age to 65 and expanded some of the eligibility categories, which now include many manufacturing workers.

Among them was Renaldo Smith, 60, who works for the city's transit department. He said he appreciated that the city had coordinated the vaccination event.

"Right now, I feel OK," he said, while he sat and waited to make sure he had no reaction to the shot. "I've been looking forward to this for a long time. I've been fortunate not to catch it -- the covid."