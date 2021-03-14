OPINION | RICHARD MASON: Energizing a city-wide revival

As downtown El Dorado settles into the 21st century, its citizens can reflect on a remarkable past and look forward, confident that strides made over the past 176 years will provide a quality of life rare in today's society.

El Dorado was named by Spanish settlers who came from Arkansas Post when the area was under Spanish control. The name was kept when the settlement became the county seat of Union County in 1845, and after steady growth in agriculture and timber harvesting, the community reached a population of 3,500 in the 1920 census.

Then, with a mighty roar, south Arkansas and primarily El Dorado changed forever. The Busey-Mitchell Armstrong No. 1, on the edge of town, showered the countryside with oil, and residents danced in the streets. Estimates of 20,000 to 30,000 barrels of oil a day were telegraphed nationwide, and the sleepy little village grew to over 40,000 almost overnight.

After several years of total lawlessness, a civil society took control, the mostly wood-frame buildings around the red brick Victorian courthouse were leveled, and a building boom took place.

The fabulous wealth created by oil was used by those returning from World War I after seeing the magnificent buildings of Europe to create some of the most visionary public structures in the state, culminating with the majestic Union County Courthouse. Almost all of the current historic buildings were constructed in the first 10 years of the oil boom including the grand Rialto theater.

Today it's calmer around the courthouse. The buildings that once housed a livery stable and dry goods stores are now filled with specialty shops, with everything from traditional Arkansas crafts to ladies' fashion. Those shops, along with a half-dozen quality restaurants, are owned by local residents.

Twenty-five years ago, several downtown developers began renovating a downtown with less than 15 percent occupancy. It was a near slum. Over the years they have created the largest collection of downtown retail stores and restaurants in south Arkansas.

The process received invaluable help from local, state, and national Main Street programs. The result has been such that representatives from towns across the region have come to El Dorado to observe and pattern downtown recoveries after El Dorado.

As this effort gained steam, several downtown developers renovated some 20 buildings and constructed three more. Add to those the new 70-room Haywood hotel, the Griffin Restaurant, First Financial Music Hall, and an 8,000-capacity amphitheater, all in the Murphy Arts District, along with 54 park benches, the planting of over 1,000 downtown sidewalk trees, and the addition of 65 small box planters and four large courthouse corner planters.

Working with the Chamber of Commerce and Prescolite Lighting, the downtown received 20 replica turn-of-the-century street lights. The poles are hung with great-looking banners, and later, as part of the commitment by the city to the Murphy Arts District, the sidewalks in the center of town were repaved with red bricks to reflect its historic past.

Downtown El Dorado has been called the most beautiful downtown in Arkansas. An exclamation point will be added next week when 2,700 tulips will bloom in the planters around the square.

Over the past 25 years events such as the three-day MusicFest attract thousands of people to the center of town. For the past 12 years, heritage tourism has been used during the summer, re-enacting a historic gunfight between Marshal Guy B. Tucker and the Parnell brothers. This live historical drama, staged against the backdrop of the Greek Revival courthouse, is preceded by an hour of live music.

Main Street has seen one of its major goals accomplished; downtown is truly the center of the city, and everything of any significance is planned around the courthouse square.

How about breakfast in an 1878 railroad coach? Or a visit to Oil Heritage Park, a gorgeous green oasis in the middle of town with nine-foot bronze statues by John Deering and massive granite slabs which tell the story of the oil boom. Or come by one of the oldest pool halls in Arkansas.

Take in a Broadway play when the Rialto reopens or enjoy a fine Christmas lighting display. And stop by the Minkeye, a below-street-level English pub.

You can swap a book in the two downtown book exchanges housed in old English red phone booths. If you are in town around Memorial Day, the South Arkansas Symphony will be playing a patriotic concert on the courthouse steps. And take a look at what oil money in the pockets of Baptists, Methodists, and Presbyterians can do by viewing three magnificent churches.

On a hot summer day you can let your kids splash around a huge red Razorback in Playscape. Coming soon: a multi-floor fine arts museum.

There is always more to do, and a downtown that only basks in its success without critical upkeep and the enforcement of city ordinances will slowly revert back to its dismal past. City governments that ignore their downtowns are killing the soul of their cities.

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.