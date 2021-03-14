Fishing paradise

Many landowners want a fishing pond, but building a pond is more complicated than merely digging a hole.

Scott Jones, a small impoundment extension specialist for the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, works with county extension agents to help landowners manage private waters. He said building a pond requires planning, forethought, maintenance and management.

"We assist in everything from construction to stocking, to management to vegetation control," Jones said. "If it's a complicated case, we will make site visits, diagnose and make management plans for ponds and lakes that are having trouble."

Jones said the average private fishing pond is 5-10 acres. Some are tiny, and some are as large as 300 acres. Generally, pond owners want their ponds to provide high quality fishing for bass, bluegill or crappie. The first two are easily managed, but crappie can be problematic.

"In Arkansas and other states, crappie are real tough to work because of their reproduction profiles," Jones said. "They might not spawn very much for [two] or three years, and then they have a gigantic spawn. They exhaust their food sources in a small system quickly, and they end up stunted."

Pond owners can stabilize reproduction by stocking hybrid crappie or triploid crappie, which reproduce in extremely small quantity, if at all. The problem with hybrid and triploid genomes is that they are fairly new, and they are patented. The patent holders closely guard information, so there is little in the public domain for managers to base management decisions.

Bass and bluegill are very popular among anglers, and they are complementary. However, a pond owner must choose between managing for a trophy bass fishery or a trophy bluegill fishery. You can't have both, but you can have a balance.

"A bass-bluegill combo works real well together," Jones said. "Bass keep bluegill populations under control, and bluegill feed bass real well. It's a matter of whether you want the biggest bluegill you can grow versus the biggest bass you can grow. Most people go for the middle."

To grow and maintain big bluegill, Jones said that too much habitat is counterproductive.

"Twenty to 40% cover leads to better fishing overall," he said. "Most managers for bluegill lean toward the low end. If a pond is less than an acre, there may not be much for habitat at all. You want it open for trophy bluegill."

You also want a large bass population to keep the bluegill population suppressed. Swarms of hungry bass eat all of the small bluegill.

"You want a lot of small, hungry largemouth bass in a trophy bluegill pond," Jones said. "You want lots and lots of bluegill with lots of food to eat. To do that, you want bass to eat the bluegill offspring. They spawn a lot. You need lots of bass to keep them under control."

Maintaining big bluegills and big bass requires supplemental feeding. Jones recommends adding fathead minnows at a rate of 10-20 pounds per acre.

"They will reproduce, but they are so easily eaten that they will get eliminated pretty quickly," Jones said.

Bluegills also need the services of a fish feeder.

"At least once a day, you want 36% to 40% protein in a floating feed so you can measure how much feed is getting eaten," Jones said. "If fish are only eating 50%, the rest fertilizes the lake and leads to other issues. You want to feed enough that they get full, but not so that much is going to waste. If they're able to eat all that feed in 10 minutes, they're doing all right. If it stays longer than 10 minutes, you need to scale back your feeding a little bit."

You can accelerate growth rates by harvesting bluegill up to 6-7 inches long, Jones said.

"Never harvest a bluegill larger than 7-8 inches. Put those back, especially the males," he said. "They get the big orange belly. Having really big males in a pond will cut back bluegill reproduction and limit competition."

Growing trophy bass requires an opposite approach. You want to overload the pond with bluegill and other forage so that there is more than enough protein on the fin for bass to eat on demand. It's also important to eat a few bass. Eat the skinny bass with big heads and leave the ones with the football-shaped bodies.

"We recommend 10-to-1 bluegill to bass, but that is conservative," Jones said. "If you're going for trophy bass, you want 25 or more [bluegill per bass]."

In addition to bluegill, Jones recommended stocking fathead minnows, golden shiners or goldfish. If you can get them, threadfin shad are best. If you want to really accelerate bass growth, adding rainbow trout to your pond in the winter will do wonders.

"Trout are trickier to get, but trout stocked in winter, you've seen it in California and Texas, trout are about the best trophy bass food you can get," Jones said.